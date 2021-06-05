there are already 19 states in green

MEXICO CITY.

The federal Ministry of Health indicated in a press conference the changes that will take place for the next few days in the epidemic semaphore of all the states of the Republic.

Dr. Ricardo Cortes, general director of health promotion, indicated that for the next two weeks, which start from Monday 7 to Sunday June 20, there are no states in red.

In color Orange there will be 4 states:

Baja California Sur Quintana Roo Tabasco Yucatan

On yellow there will be 9 states:

Baja California Campeche Chihuahua Colima Nuevo León Sonora Sinaloa Tamaulipas Veracruz

And in color green there will be 19 states:

Aguascalientes Mexico City Chiapas Coahuila Durango State of Mexico Guerrero Guanajuato Hidalgo Jalisco Michoacán Morelos Nayarit Oaxaca Puebla Querétaro San Luis Potosí Tlaxcala Zacatecas

At the moment, Mexico adds 228,568 deaths.