There are already 150,000 firms that demand protection for the Mar Menor

05/29/2021 at 8:03 AM CEST

The Mar Menor de Murcia, the largest salt lake in Europe, suffers all kinds of environmental impacts and, at the same time, the action of public administrations to stop this situation is clearly insufficient. For this reason, the citizen initiative undertaken to get a Popular Legislative Initiative (ILP) processed in the Congress of Deputies to preserve the area is obtaining more and more support: in a short time it has obtained 150,000 signatures.

The calligrapher Joan Quirós has created the ‘signature’ of the Mar Menor following the lines of its marine currents. The flows that these currents follow within the great lagoon, once transferred to paper, seem to draw a rubric. This concept, reflected in a video edited by the University of Murcia, aims to promote the collection of signatures that takes place in Spain so that the lagoon has legal personality.

So far, 150,000 signatures have already been collected (among them, that of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez) to request that the Mar Menor be declared a protected area through the novel way of recognizing its ‘legal personality’, thus giving a real opportunity to its environmental recovery.

The campaign, created among a score of creativity professionals and a group of students from the Faculty of Communication of the University of Murcia, has had the support of the Faculty of Biology and the advice of the Legal Clinic of the University of Murcia .

The Mar Menor is the largest saltwater lagoon in Europe. Located on the coast of the Region of Murcia, it is a natural treasure enjoyed by the inhabitants of the area and the thousands of tourists who visit it every year.

However, it is found seriously threatened by an excess of nutrients in its waters (eutrophication) due to the impact of agricultural activity and urban pressure. An ecological and social crisis that, far from being solved, highlights the failure of the current legal protection system.

The objective of the promoters of the campaign is to be able to process a Popular Legislative Initiative (LPI), which is a system provided by law so that, by gathering a certain number of signatures throughout the country, it can be proposed in the Congress of Deputies the approval of a law.

Specific, half a million signatures are needed. Once the necessary amount is gathered, the validity of the rubrics is examined and this proposal can be debated in Congress, so that, if it gets enough votes, it can become law.

In this sense, the professor of Philosophy of Law at the UMU and one of the promoters of the initiative, Teresa Vicente, explained this Tuesday, during the presentation of the video, which they have collected since the beginning of the campaign, in December 2020 , some 150,000 signatures, including those of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez.

The deadline is extended until the end of October

Vicente has announced that the Congress of Deputies has extended the period for collecting support by three more months, so they will have until the end of October this year to reach half a million signatures, hoping to “make the leap & rdquor; with national dissemination and the support of institutions, parties and municipalities.

All points in Spain are indicated on the official website of the campaign where can you sign.

Regarding the initiative of the ‘signature’ of the Mar Menor, which will be symbolically reflected on June 8, the professor of Ecology at the UMU, Ángel Pérez Ruzafa, has valued its implementation, but has warned of the difficulties that you will be on your way.

“The simple fact that a person has a legal personality does not guarantee that the best is done for each one of us. In an ecosystem it will be much more difficult and, even if the legal difficulties that you are going to have will be solved, you will have many difficulties when applying it & rdquor ;, he has detailed.

After ensuring that he has “more faith in the ecosystem than in people & rdquor; and that time is proving them right, Pérez Ruzafa has remarked that there is still a “discrepancy & rdquor; between the management of the measures to improve the ecosystem of the Mar Menor and the “policy & rdquor; of the different competent administrations.

Thus, he explained that the Mar Menor scientific advisory committee continues to meet regularly, writing reports on the evolution of its ecological status and proposing measures. “Another thing is what ends up doing & rdquor ;, has warned.

Teresa Vicente already indicated previously, when this initiative was promoted, that “the diagnosis of the ecological state of the Mar Menor is that of a agony in imminent danger of collapse, compromising its natural, scenic, tourist, cultural and spiritual values, and solidarity for future generations ”.

«The proposal to give legal personality and recognize rights to the Mar Menor as a natural entity It is a novelty in the Law, which has already been carried out by other countries, such as Colombia, India, New Zealand or the city of Toledo in the state of Ohio, in the US & rdquor ;, he added.

The figure of the legal personality for a natural space is born from the recognition of the ecological value of the ecosystem of the Mar Menor and from the need to protect it and assert its own right to exist, to be repaired for the damage caused and to be able to develop according to its own structure natural, says the researcher.

It also states that the urgency of this new legal figure is given by the ineffectiveness of protection laws and figures, which have failed due to the problems and threats suffered by the Mar Menor.

A video to show that the Mar Menor, despite everything, is alive

The audiovisual montage, in which Quirós is seen navigating the Mar Menor together with researchers to collect the hydrodynamic data of the lagoon, is part of a joint project of the Faculties of Biology, Communication and Documentation and Law, in which they have 104 students participated.

The students took four subjects related to the project and taught by professors from the Murcian university and five professionals from Murcia, Madrid and Valencia, after which 24 finalists were selected, who attended a seminar from which the group of four students came out. that they won with the idea that the lagoon had its signature from the marine currents, which make a double loop.

The advertising campaign, designed by an advertising and communication agency to be disseminated throughout Spain, will conclude in June and aims to increase the pace of signatures for the Popular Legislative Initiative (ILP), which requires 500,000 supports to be processed by Congress of the Deputies.

Campaign website: https://ilpmarmenor.org/

