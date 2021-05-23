There are already 150 bison in Spain and the last one has just been born in Jaén

05/23/2021 at 11:02 AM CEST

The European bison, which inhabited the Iberian Peninsula until 10,000 years ago, already has 150 specimens in Spain, where however the legislation does not consider them as wild fauna. Now the first specimen has been born in Andalusia, from a herd of bison brought from Poland. More than 50,000 signatures ask the Government to give this species a nature certificate in Spain.

The Sierra de Andújar (Jaén) has hosted the semi-free birth of the first Andalusian European bison. It has seen the light in a private farm of more than 1,000 hectares located in El Encinarejo, where a conservation project associated with a research led by private initiative. In this farm it is betting on a natural management of the space integrating conservation with sustainable uses of the space such as ecotourism or hunting.

In this way, deer and fallow deer, rabbits, partridges, lynxes, imperial eagles and a representation of the fauna of the prairie coexist, which in November 2020 was joined by a group of 18 bison from Poland, twelve females and six males. .

Precisely, one of those females, who has already arrived pregnant, is the one who has given birth to the first European bison born in semi-freedom in Andalusia (in the main photo of this news item), according to one of those responsible for the project and for the Conservation Center in Spain of the European bison, Fernando Morán, told Europa Press.

The birth took place in the depths of the forest, a place away from everything and where the mother was kept away from the herd for several days. The new male specimen, just over a week old, weighs more than 30 kilos and, together with its mother, has begun to approach the rest of the herd.

Humans protect him now too. The property of the farm has organized an alternative access to the livestock path that passes next to the farm so that their world is not abruptly altered and they also monitor it from a safe distance, making sure that everything is going well. The first few weeks are critical to being accepted by the rest of the bison.

According to Morán, the new specimen born in Andújar symbolizes the result of the effort and the work of many to make this project a reality and it is one more step in the global conservation of this species, which is being developed throughout Europe and Spain with force and privately, without official help.

The Government of Poland through the Polish State Forest prepared in autumn 2020 a herd of specimens selected for their genetics to provide maximum variability to the project that was going to start in Andújar. In fact, with the specimens that were selected, it is expected that no new blood variables will be needed in a period of between five and six years.

Since its arrival, intensive monitoring of the species’ adaptation to the Sierra de Andújar and vice versa has been carried out. Photo-trapping cameras, GPS, study of habitat use by drones and many hours of observation to know the interaction of the European bison with holm oaks, lynx, black vulture, imperial eagle.

The bison is expected enhance natural processes while having the opportunity to live in an area large enough to develop your own biology naturally. In addition, it is intended to contribute to the conservation of this herbivore and the possibility that it moves a little further from extinction.

In the whole of Europe, their populations seem to be emerging from the danger of extinction they faced. Today the European bison sees its numbers grow thanks to conservation programs. The species now has 8,400 specimens, compared to 50 a century ago throughout the continent.

150 in Spain and 50,000 signatures to support them

There are currently 150 bison in Spain, of which 10 were born in 2020. The specimens are distributed among zoological parks and zoological centers of various entities, some with hundreds of hectares at their disposal.

There is still no legislation so that they can be wild fauna in freedom in Spain, although this year more than 50,000 thousand people have supported and requested the Ministry of Ecological Transition that legally protects this animal according to the European regulation Natura 2000 Network.

The next litmus test for the bison in Andújar will be to face their first summer, with temperatures well above 40 degrees. According to Morán, there should be no problem, since a similar experience has already been carried out in Extremadura and the high temperatures did not affect the herd.

Seven months have passed since the arrival of the bison to Andújar and the response is being “good.” According to Morán, the animals have adapted to the environment, but the environment is also responding adequately to these large herbivores that already inhabited the Iberian Peninsula for 1.2 million years, in fact the peninsula, according to Morán, was their «reservoir during all glaciations. ‘

Nevertheless, the latest fossils suggest that they were still here more than 10,000 years ago. In fact, cave paintings attest to this. Now, with the birth of this calf, another step is taken in the introduction of the bison in the peninsula.

The Andújar project is the largest, although work is already underway in new enclaves in Andalusia to be able to replicate this experience and thus increase the number of bison specimens in Spain.

