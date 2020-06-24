CarKey is one of the iOS 14 functions that has generated the most interest in the keynote. CarKey allows you to open the door and start your car without the typical key or remote. This brings a number of advantages of which BMW will be the first brand to be compatible with CarKey. The models that will support it are already announced.

What is CarKey and what are the requirements?

CarKey is a function that will be integrated from iOS 13.6, although Apple has placed special emphasis on iOS 14. With it, the user you can open the door of your car and start it. It works with NFC proximity technology, so there is no need to touch or place the iPhone anywhere to boot.

Just leave it near the gear lever (BMW has a section where the iPhone also charges wirelessly). Security is protected by Secure Enclave, which is where Face ID data is also stored and that are never shared with the cloud.

CarKey has another characteristic and that is that since it is digital and stored in the Wallet app, it can be shared with other people via Messages. They can be given a new driver’s license, so that they have certain speed limitations, or full control. If your iPhone is lost or stolen, you can disable CarKey via iCloud.

CarKey has all the benefits of being digital – can be shared, disabled and always safe on iPhone

As an added measure, CarKey continues to run even without battery on iPhone for several more hours. As for the device requirements, you need to have a iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd generation) with iOS 13.6 onwards. In the case of Apple Watch, it is only compatible with Series 5 and watchOS 6.2.8 onwards.

Which BMW models will support Apple CarKey

On its website, BMW details the models that will adopt Apple’s CarKey the fastest. They are as follows, as long as they are produced from July 2020 onwards:

Series 1.

Series 2.

Series 3.

Series 4.

Series 5.

Series 6.

Series 8.

X5.

X6.

X7.

M5.

M8.

X5 M.

X6 M.

A total of 14 BMW models will support Apple CarKey on the iPhone and Apple Watch. As the Californian company has already announced, are working with industry standards. So they hope to bring CarKey to other automakers. Of course, there is still no announcement from the rest of the manufacturers. Let’s hope they don’t take too long and become as popular as CarPlay.

Share

CarKey at BMW: there are already 14 confirmed models that will work with the iPhone and Apple Watch