The health authorities of Mexico reported this Monday that the country already has 125 deaths and 2,439 infected by coronavirus at the national level. Of the deaths shown, most are from people over 65, however it also highlights that under 40 have also died: the authorities already have an explanation

Although we have a young population compared to European countries, there are also factors against it since between 2012 and 2018, the percentage of people with obesity in Mexico went from 71.3 to 75.2%. According to the National Health and Nutrition Survey (ENSANUT) 2018, currently 3 out of 4 adult people in the country live with this condition, which unleashes multiple diseases that make Covid-19 have a higher mortality rate in them.

Among the infected, 74% have not required hospitalization, but 26% yes: of them, 9% are stable, that is, 221 people. The serious cases represent 13.53% (330 cases) Y the intubated are 89 individualsthat is, 3.65 percent.

Of the total confirmed cases, 58% are men and 42% are women. Those over 65 already represent more than 300 cases and they are the most affected sector in this regard. The median age, meanwhile, is 44 years, since cases range from under one year to 95 years.

Between fatalities, three quarters are men (75%) and one in four deaths are women (25%). The highest number of deaths is concentrated among those over 54 years old, especially those over 65 years old, detailed Alomia, adding that in Mexico the mortality rate per 100,000 inhabitants is 0.10%.

Among the people who lost their lives to COVID-19, 44% had hypertension; 43.2% had diabetes; 40% obesity; 9.6% smoking; 8.8% suffered from chronic kidney failure. Furthermore, 8% suffered from COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease); 6.4% cardiovascular disease; 4% immunosuppression; and 2.4% suffered from asthma.

However, Dr. José Luis Alomía, the general director of epidemiology of the Ministry of Health (SSa), indicated that they had three cases of people who had died from COVID-19 without presenting this type of background. All three fatalities occurred in the 25-29 age group.

A population already sick with diabetes, hypertension and obesity

In 2018, 8.6 million people reported living with diabetes (10.3% of the respondents), which represents an increase of 2.2 million compared to 2012.

The states with the highest percentage of people with diabetes are Campeche (14%), Hidalgo (12.8%), Tamaulipas (12.8%), Mexico City (12.7%) and Nuevo León (12.6%).

Another health problem related to obesity and overweight What is recurrent among the Mexican population is hypertension, which went from 9.3 million in 2012 to 15.2 million in 2018.

Campeche (26.1%), Sonora (24.6%), Veracruz (23.6%), Chihuahua (22.6%) and Coahuila (22.4%) are the states with the most records.

To the bad diet, it is added little physical activity: 29% of the respondents indicated that they exercise less than 2.5 hours per week.

17.9% said that they exercise less than 7 hours per week, and another 16.1% that they exercise less than 14 hours weekly.

According to the Survey, the non-recommended foods for daily consumption that Mexicans eat the most are sweetened non-dairy drinks, followed by snacks, sweets and desserts.