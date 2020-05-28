United States.- The new coronavirus has caused at least 355,736 dead in the world since it appeared in December, according to a balance established by . based on official sources, this Thursday at 11H00 GMT.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, more than 5,705,890 people in 196 countries or territories have contracted the disease. Of these, at least 2,280,300 were recovered, according to the authorities.

This number of positive diagnosed cases only reflects a part of the total number of infections due to the disparate policies of different countries to diagnose cases, some only do so with those who need hospitalization and in many poor countries the ability to testing is limited.

The death toll in the United States, which recorded its first death linked to the virus in early February, stands at 100,442. The country registered 1,699,933 infections. The authorities consider that 391,508 people were healed.

After United States, the most affected countries are United Kingdom with 37,460 deaths and 267,240 cases, Italy with 33,072 deaths (231,139 cases), France with 28,596 dead (182,913 cases), and Spain with 27,118 deaths (236,769 cases).

Mainland China (not counting Hong Kong and Macao), where the epidemic broke out in late December, has a total of 82,995 infected people, of whom 4,634 died and 78,288 were completely healed. In the last 24 hours, 2 new cases have been registered.

Thursday at 11:00 GMT and since the beginning of the epidemic, Europe had 175,077 deaths (2,084,764 infections), the United States and Canada 107,300 (1,787,452), Latin America and the Caribbean 45,358 (842,826), Asia 15,060 (488,379), Middle East 9,119 (369,224), Africa 3,690 (124,736), and Oceania 132 (8,517).

This balance was made using data from the national authorities compiled by the . offices and with information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

