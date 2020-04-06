The country hardest hit by Covid-19 is the United States, which currently reports 338 thousand 995 infections and 10 thousand 335 deaths.

The coronavirus infections globally they came to one million 309 thousand, of which 72,638 have resulted in deaths, John Hopkins University estimated.

Of the officially reported cases, only 271 thousand 13 have fully recovered, since, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), despite the emergence of the most serious picture of the disease, contagion is still possible, which is why continues the recommendation of quarantine of patients.

He country hardest hit by the disease remains the United States, which currently has 338 thousand 995 cases of contagion and 10 thousand 335 deaths. more than a quarter of them in New York that continues to escalate infections and deaths.

Spain displaced Italy As the second country most affected by the coronavirus with 135,332 infections and 13,169 deaths, authorities even reported this Monday as one of the most fatal.

Follows Italy in third place According to the interactive map of the John Hopkins University, the European country has 132 thousand 547 cases, the majority concentrated in Lombardy, while the deaths exceed those of Spain with 16 thousand 523 deaths.

Due to the pandemic, and the preventive measures, the WHO ruled out on Monday that the masks are the “miracle solution” against the pandemic, and indicated that its widespread use among the population is only justified when access to water for washing hands is limited or difficult to maintain physical distance.

Austria unveiled on Monday its plan to ease restrictions imposed three weeks ago against the coronavirus epidemic, which will begin in mid-April with the reopening of small businesses.

The European country, with more than eight million inhabitants, considers that it has “smoothed the curve” for new infections.

In Russia announced a test capable of detecting in 40 minutes an infection with the new coronavirus with standard laboratory equipment, said a statement from the Ministry of Industry.

The tests, with accuracy “of more than 94 percent,” were created by the Russian pharmaceutical company Generium and developed by the consortium of specialized medical companies, Unión Médicobiológica, the state news agency TASS was quoted as saying.

On the other hand, The United States accused China on Monday of “sinking” a ship Vietnamese fishing industry in the South China Sea and urged her to “stop benefiting” from the situation created by the new coronavirus to “expand” its regional influence. (Ntx.)