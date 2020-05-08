One of the leaders of last Sunday’s anti-democratic act, retired military officer Wilton Lima, says that preventing the fall of President Jair Bolsonaro is more important than the risk of contamination by covid-19.

“I am afraid, it is a serious disease. But if these interferences in the Powers continue, it will generate a very large political interference and we do not know where the country is going,” said Lima. “A lot of people are angry, desperate, thinking that the president will fall.”

The retired military man, who regularly broadcasts daily statements from the president in front of the Palácio da Alvorada on his YouTube channel, worked on organizing the act with Renan Senna, a former employee of the Ministry of Human Rights. Senna is accused of assaulting a nurse in an act to defend social isolation and of putting up cursing banners at the Chinese Embassy.

Last Sunday’s act had as its flag the dismissal of the mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), and the closure of the Supreme Federal Court (STF). Lima, however, denies that these were the central themes of the mobilization and says that the objective was “to defend the Bolsonaro family”.

“The whole family is being very attacked, very humiliated, mainly because they want to remove the political strength that the family has,” he said.

Another organizer, psychologist Wagner Cunha usually protests in front of the STF. In videos, he calls for the immediate closure of the judiciary. According to Lima, it was agreed that these guidelines would not be mentioned in the Sunday demonstration. The contact of the leaders who organize the mobilizations throughout the country had the support of the second vice president of the Alliance for Brazil party, businessman Luís Felipe Belmonte. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

