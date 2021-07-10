There are 86 dead after finding more bodies

MIAMI.

The finding from new bodies brought to 86 The number of deathly victims of collapse of a edifice on Florida, in the south of USAlocal authorities said this Saturday.

After another night of search between the debris were found seven more bodiessaid at a press conference the mayoress county of Miami-Dade, Daniella Levine Cava.

He added that a total of 62 have been identified, while 43 people who may have been in the building when it collapsed remain missing.

After hoping for nearly two weeks to find survivors in airbags, authorities resolved on Wednesday to halt rescue operations to focus on recovering bodies.

The 12-story Champlain Towers South building built on the beachfront in Surfside, North Miami, partially collapsed still inexplicably in the early morning of June 24.

The first elements of the investigation, however, revealed that there were reports of the deterioration of certain structures of the property.

The rest of the building was demolished due to threats to its stability Sunday night, allowing teams to advance in excavating previously inaccessible areas.

Latin Americans from various countries were in the building at the time of the disaster.

Among the deceased identified there are at least four Argentines, four Paraguayans, a Chilean, a Uruguayan, a Venezuelan and a Uruguayan-Venezuelan.

jrr