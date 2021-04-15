There are 82 active wildfires; 14 in Natural Protected Areas

A brigadista carries out a controlled burn to reduce organic fuel in one of the active forest fires in Mexico. (Photo: Conafor)

With 82 active wildfires, Mexico suffers the ravages of climate change and one of the worst hot and dry seasons in the country’s history.

The National Forestry Commission (Conafor) detailed that forest fires affect dozens of natural areas in 23 states.

At the cut-off of 11:00 hours 🕚, 82 # Active Forest Fires 🔥🌲👨‍🚒 are reported in 23 states of the country.

👩🏻‍🚒🧑🏽‍🚒 4,318 combatants are working. 💦 There are 20 fires cleared.

As of 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, at least 4,318 people participated in one of the brigades deployed to quell the forest fires.

The fire on the different fronts already affects 17,524 hectares in natural areas, urban areas and grasslandsAccording to Conafor, in addition to 20 that have already been suffocated.

Of the total active forest fires, at least 14 are found in 12 Natural Protected Areas:

Guadalupe Island Biosphere Reserve, San Quintín municipality, Baja California;

Cumbres de Monterrey National Park, municipality of Rayones, Nuevo León; Barranca del Cupatitzio National Park, municipality of Uruapan, Michoacán; Two in the Natural Resources Protection Area CADNR 043, Del Nayar municipality, Nayarit; Natural Resources Protection Area CADNR 001 Pavilion, Genaro Codina municipality, Zacatecas;

El Tepozteco National Park, municipality of Tepoztlán, Morelos; Tehuacán-Cuicatlán Biosphere Reserve, municipality of San Juan de los Cués, Oaxaca; La Sepultura Biosphere Reserve, Jiquipilas municipality, Chiapas; Two in the La Encrucijada Biosphere Reserve, municipalities of Mazatán and Huixtla, Chiapas; Forest Protection Zone in the lands found in the municipalities of La Concordia, Ángel Albino Corzo, Villaflores and Jiquipilas, Chiapas; Selva El Ocote Biosphere Reserve, Jiquipilas municipality, Chiapas;

Sumidero Canyon National Park, municipality of Chiapa de Corzo, Chiapas.

Forest fire with red spotlight

Conafor rated four forest fires with special attention due to climatological and social factors.

In the case of the fires in Ejido los Sauces, Jungapeo municipality, and in CI Chilchota and Uren / Cerro viejo, Chilchota municipality, in Michoacán, due to adverse weather conditions.

While in Santo Domingo / Maninalapa, municipality of Tepoztlán, in Morelos, due to a report of an injured person and in Tierra Blanca, municipality of Santiago Juxtlahuaca, Oaxaca, due to social conflicts.

Fight from the skies

Conafor offered details of the municipalities and fire points in green areas and pastures in which the combat is carried out with helicopters from various government corporations.

Two helicopters from the State Civil Protection Secretariat are working on the “Ejido Mireles” fire, in the municipality of Rayones, Nuevo León, while one more helicopters are operating in the “Ejido Rancho Viejo La Palma” fire, in the municipality of Linares.

In Tamaulipas, in the fire “PP Innominado”, municipality of Bustamante, a helicopter of the state government flies overhead to transport personnel.

While in San Luis Potosí a State Government helicopter works to transport personnel and unloads in the fires in “El Milagro”, municipality of Guadalcázar.

While in Morelos, an aircraft of the Secretariat of National Defense flies over the fire in the area known as Santo Domingo / Maninalapa ”, municipality of Tepoztlán, Morelos.

Conafor warned the population not to set fire in forest and neighboring areas due to the weather forecasts for the season of low rainfall and strong winds.