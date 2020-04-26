As of Saturday, 74 people have been added to those detained in cases related to the mandatory use of the face mask, mainly for being aggressive with the authorities after refusing to use them, according to information from the police of the municipalities of the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area.

The one that has added the most has been Tlaquepaque, who contributed 68 of those cases, reported Israel García Mosqueda, Operational Supervisor of the Municipal Police.

The commissioner explained that the arrests were not necessarily due to the lack of use of the face mask, but because of the attitudes of the civilians, who verbally attacked the officers, including physical assaults after refusing to use such protection.

The neighborhoods where most of the arrests were carried out were San Pedrito and San Martín de las Flores, Mainly due to events that occurred in outdoor sports units, as they found groups of people in sports activities and without protection who were upset after they were asked to wear masks.

García assured that a protocol for the arrest, which consisted in principle of putting the face mask and antibacterial gel to transfer them to the municipal courts. In this place they were attended by the police station doctor, who took the temperature, and they were ordered to wash their hands with soap and water.

The detainees remained in the maneuvering yard, that is, none entered the cells, and a healthy distance was maintained between them waiting to present them to the municipal judge.

He only admonished them and explained the importance of using the face mask before releasing them. None were kept 36 hours in arrest or applied a financial sanction, except for one case that had been arrested for another offense.

In Tlajomulco, four people have been detained since April 21. The first was a subject who tried to enter a convenience store and became violent after the refusal because he had no mask. On the 23rd, a man and a woman were arrested who were also aggressive after the warrant; and the fourth was another subject in the Chulavista subdivision, also due to an aggressive attitude.

In Guadalajara and Tonalá, the arrest of only one person was reported, respectively, for the same causes. Zapopan and El Salto have not detained anyone for the lack of use of the mask.

Municipality Arrests

Tlaquepaque: 68

Tlajomulco: 4

Tonalá: 1

Guadalajara: 1

The Jump: 0

Zapopan: 0

Total: 74

