The increase in cases reported by coronavirus continues to rise with 713 thousand 171 infected by the new pathogen, according to the approximate that John Hopkins University offers, in 174 countries.

On the other hand, the disease caused by the new coronavirus has already left 33 thousand 551 dead worldwide. The most vulnerable patients continue to be in the elderly population, with risk factors such as heart disease, diabetes or asthma.

While, The United States, which recently debuted as the worst affected nation and a new infection epicenter added 135 thousand reported cases of coronavirus, while deaths continue to rise in New York with 2,402 deaths.

Americans now account for just over a seventh of infections worldwide, with their capital Washington as the next most affected in the country.

On the other hand, Italy is the second country hardest hit due to the pandemic as soon as infected, but it continues with the highest number of deaths with 97 thousand 689 and 10 thousand 779, respectively.

China ranks number three among the most affected nations. The Asian giant, which was once the epicenter of the disease, originated in the province of Hubei, reported this Sunday 82 thousand 122 cases of the disease and three thousand 304 deaths since the origin of the new type of pneumonia.

However, according to the mapping of Mayland University students, Spain is only a little more than five thousand more cases from settling in third place from countries affected by the coronavirus. Specialists indicate that the number of infected amounts to 78 thousand 779 registered cases and six thousand 606 deaths.

In Francethis Sunday evacuated three dozen coronavirus sufferers from the east of the country, badly hit by the pandemic, to other regions and also to German hospitals, in order to decongest their medical centers.

All 36 patients were transferred on medicalized high-speed trains from the towns of Mulhouse and Nancy westward.

He Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari Ordered Tonight Full Confinement from the populations of the federal capital Abuja and the Lagos megalopolis, with 20 million inhabitants, to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, of which about 100 cases are registered in the country.

The Organization of American States (MAPP / OAS) Mission to Support the Peace Process in Colombia today called on illegal groups to stop attacks in the country, such as the assassinations of social leaders that have occurred “amid the enormous challenges and threats posed by COVID-19 ”.

Cuba confirmed this Sunday 20 new positive cases of coronavirus and it has diagnosed a total of 139 patients, so it is not yet considered an epidemic phase, according to the latest report from the island’s Ministry of Public Health (Minsap). (Ntx.)