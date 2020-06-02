To date, Cofepris has approved the application of seven serological tests for Covid-19, which consist of a blood test to detect antibodies against the coronavirus. Read: They ask Metro users to travel ‘quietly’, they fear contagion

The manufacturers are: 1) Abbott Laboratories Inc; 2) Beijing Diagret Biotechnologies Co., Ltd .; 3) Hangzhou Biotest Biotech Co. Ltd .; 4) AllTest Biotech Co. Ltd .; 5) SD Biosensor, Inc .; 6) Abon Biopharm (Hagzhou) Co., Ltd., And 7) Genrui Biotech Inc.

The agency reported that to guarantee the effectiveness of the results of the IgG and IgM serological tests for Covid-19, it established an evaluation protocol in conjunction with the National Institute of Nutrition and Medical Sciences, and TecSalud of the Tecnológico de Monterrey. The tests must report the results as follows:

IgM- / IgG-: No evidence of SARS-CoV2 infection.

IgM + / IgG-: Probable recent infection without protective antibodies.

IgM + / IgG +: Probable Recent infection with developing protective antibodies.

IgM- / IgG +: Probable past infection with protective antibodies.

Read Coronavirus in Mexico today: infections and deaths

Read Mexico loses 12 million jobs due to Covid-19

The insert to be included in the box must contain the following information as the first paragraph:

Interpretation of the positive test for antibodies against SARS-CoV2.

“The presence of IgG-like antibodies suggests that the subject has been exposed to the virus and has developed an immune response, typically this occurs at least two weeks after exposure and clinical expression of the disease. It does not categorically determine that it is no longer you are at risk of contracting the disease, but suggest that you are at lower risk than those without antibodies.

“The presence of IgM antibodies indicates that the subject has been exposed to the virus and suggests that contact has occurred in the two weeks prior to the sample. The presence of IgG and IgM antibodies simultaneously indicates that the disease is passing its acute form “

The agency indicated that it will continue evaluating other serological tests that are submitted for authorization. Consequently, the list of supported tests will be updated as the process progresses.

.