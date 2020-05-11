President Trump described how you would use retail stores and pharmacies operating across the country to “greatly increase and accelerate our ability to diagnose coronavirus.” “data-reactid =” 12 “> WASHINGTON – On March 13, CVS CEOs, Walgreens and Walmart stayed in the rose garden as President Trump described how he would use retail stores and pharmacies operating across the country to “greatly increase and accelerate our ability to diagnose the coronavirus.”

minimizing the threat of coronavirusTrump is finally taking it seriously. On March 13 he declared a national emergency. And he described public and private efforts to rapidly increase the number of Americans who could be tested for the coronavirus, which causes a life-threatening disease of the lower respiratory tract called COVID-19. This disease has killed more than 2,400 people in the United States, according to the latest statistics from the Johns Hopkins University database. “Data-reactid =” 13 “> After several weeks minimizing the threat of the coronavirus, Trump finally he is taking it seriously. He declared a national emergency on March 13. And he described public and private efforts to rapidly increase the number of Americans who could be tested for the coronavirus, which causes a life-threatening disease of the lower respiratory tract called COVID-19 This disease has killed more than 2,400 people in the United States, according to the latest statistics from the Johns Hopkins University database.

the tests had been slowBut Trump pointed out that everything was about to change. The pharmacy leaders and retail giants, standing next to him, seemed to be the flesh and blood evidence of that redoubled effort. “Data-reactid =” 14 “> Until then, evidence had been slow, but Trump He pointed out that everything was about to change.The pharmacy leaders and the retail giants, standing next to him, seemed to be the flesh and blood evidence of that redoubled effort.

“We’ve talked to pharmacies and retailers to make tests available that can be done without getting out of the car in critical locations that public health professionals have identified,” Trump said. He also referred to other efforts to produce and distribute coronavirus test kits.

has misrepresented the scope and magnitude of their testing regimen, there are encouraging signs that at least some of the initial challenges have been overcome. “data-reactid =” 16 “> Since then, Americans have found that the pace of testing to detect the coronavirus has accelerated, compared to the first half of March, although the President has misrepresented the scope and magnitude of his testing regimen, there are encouraging signs that at least some of the initial challenges have been overcome.

The obvious disconnect between Trump’s promise and the reality on the ground is reflected in an announcement that, according to a company representative, has been placed in all Target centers in the nation (CVS operates Target pharmacies. ): “This store is NOT a CDC testing center,” can be read on the sign, referring to the acronym for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Above the message is the Target logo, a red target. There is no further information.

Delaware& nbsp; until & nbsp;Texas. “I was surprised to see the sign,” said Jaipreet Virdi, a medical historian at the University of Delaware. He said “he was wondering if he had missed any essential information about the tests in Delaware.” “Data-reactid =” 39 “> The puzzling message has caused a lot of confusion from Delaware to Texas.” I was surprised to see the sign, ” said Jaipreet Virdi, a medical historian at the University of Delaware, saying she “wondered if she had missed any essential information about testing in Delaware.”

It is unclear how the other pharmacy chains are handling the confusion over the tests. In a CVS located on Wisconsin Avenue, in the upper northwest corner of Washington, DC, just a few miles north of the White House and not too far south of the National Institutes of Health, a sign said “tests are NOT currently available at this location. ”

The sign also stated that “No testing will be available at any CVS pharmacy or driving location.” For more information, customers were asked to enter the CDC website.

fast-moving pathogen. “data-reactid =” 46 “> A White House official told Yahoo News that the Trump administration“ is currently talking to these private companies and other actors to expand the number of sites where the tests are being conducted, from so that the demand for PPE can be reduced and the patient experience is improved. ”PPE stands for personal protective equipment, such as respirator masks, necessary equipment for medical professionals not to become infected while testing for the fast-moving pathogen.

“The links President Trump forged with these companies to increase test capacity are part of a larger network of test sites launched locally, run by the state, and supported by the federal government across the country.” said the official.

bought 1,672 pharmacies in Target stores in 2015. “data-reactid =” 68 “> A CVS spokesperson told Yahoo News that they have a test site in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, which is currently” testing more than 200 local first responders and health workers a day ” He added that the company “has no more plans to share at the moment” on other sites, although apparently it is being discussed. It is worth clarifying that CVS bought 1,672 pharmacies within Target stores in 2015.

Walgreens has opened a single testing site in Chicago, which according to a press release is intended for first responders and seniors. That site “will not be available to the general public,” the press release said.

according to press reports. “data-reactid =” 70 “> Rite Aid, which did not respond to a request for comment from Yahoo News, has opened a test site in Philadelphia. The center is intended to” serve only first responders and health workers, “according to press reports.

that interviewBartlett said Walmart was managing “a couple of test sites in the Chicagoland area,” a reference to Chicago and the suburbs of the Cook County Inner Ring. In fact, in that area the number of coronavirus infections has increased. “data-reactid =” 71 “>” We don’t have much more to say, “a Walmart representative told Yahoo News. She noted an interview that Walmart vice president of corporate affairs Dan Bartlett gave Yahoo Finance the Last week, in that interview, Bartlett said Walmart was managing “a couple of test sites in the Chicagoland area,” a reference to Chicago and the inner-ring suburbs of Cook County. In fact, in that area the number of coronavirus infections has increased.

“We are now evaluating where the new sites should be,” Bartlett told Yahoo Finance.

Bartlett also explained why pharmacies have so few test sites, despite being part of the battle against the coronavirus announced by the president two weeks ago. “We are not immune to the problems that everyone is facing,” Bartlett confessed to Yahoo Finance, “that is, to the lack of PPE (protective equipment), that type of supply, the kits and the tests themselves. “

where testing started about a month ago. “data-reactid =” 94 “> A pharmacy executive spoke frankly on condition that his anonymity was preserved and said that the shortage of resources meant that it was impossible to supply both private pharmacies and public laboratories run by the states, where testing began about a month ago.

Scott Becker, the executive director of the Association of Public Health Laboratories, denied any suggestion that state laboratories his group represents have claimed resources related to the coronavirus, but acknowledged the shortage was a problem. “Public health laboratories compete for the same supplies as other laboratories in the clinical sector,” Becker told Yahoo News. “There is no evidence that public health is ‘passing in front of others’ as we are in the same position as the rest of the laboratories.”

Mia Palmieri Heck, director of external affairs for the Department of Health and Human Services, told Yahoo News that “as the public-private partnership expands, HHS will continue to work with its partners to make testing more accessible.”

Details of that expansion were not immediately available.

Independent pharmacies also want to participate in coronavirus testing, said Jack Mozloom, vice president of the National Association of Community Pharmacists. Mozloom said his group represents 21,000 pharmacies across the country and that many of them are located in rural areas and urban neighborhoods where chains like CVS have not been installed.

“Our members are really looking forward to testing for this disease,” said Mozloom. But he says that as far as he knows, none of those pharmacies are testing for the coronavirus.