Mónica Almeida from the PRD indicated that this is a budget scheduled for January and February that was not an exercise. It could be added to the 158 thousand mp that the Stabilization Fund has.

Public resources not used at the beginning of the year in the health sector and amounting to around 65 billion pesos will serve as a fund to face the pandemic caused by Covid-19, indicated the federal deputy Mónica Almeida.

The federal deputy of the PRD explained that it is a public budget scheduled for January and February but it was not an exercise as projected, which adds to more than 158 billion pesos in the Stabilization Fund.

The legislator commented that if the resources not exercised in those months are taken into account, there should be enough to enable the hospital and clinical facilities, as well as equip the health personnel with what is necessary.

He noted that Mexico depends on manufacturers of foreign medical supplies, so acquisitions should be organized as soon as possible.

He said that the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the current world demand for masks is 89 million, 76 million gloves and 2.6 million glasses, which has to raise awareness about the demand that currently exists for this type of supply .

He insisted on taking greater precautions to avoid Covid-19 infections among health workers, in order to avoid regrettable cases such as those that have already occurred.

The legislator said that this scenario requires reflection on the distribution of the country’s resources and wealth, therefore the following week will present a series of legislative initiatives in the Chamber of Deputies that allow the 2020 budget to be modified and likewise change the construction of the budgets of subsequent years. (Ntx)