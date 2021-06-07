There are 56 detainees on the election day this Sunday in CDMX

MEXICO CITY

The Secretariat of Government of Mexico City reported that during the election day this Sunday, June 6, elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security arrested 56 people in eight municipalities for the commission of various crimes.

One of the arrests was made in the Iztacalco mayor’s office, where 38 people who verbally attacked the voters and officials of the polling place installed on Calle 2 and Avenida Iztacalco were apprehended by the uniformed men; 34 were presented to the Public Ministry, while four more were transferred to the Civic Judge, in addition to the two trucks in which those responsible were traveling were secured.

Another arrest took place at the intersection of San Pedro and San Marcos streets, in the Molinos de Santo Domingo neighborhood, belonging to the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office, where SSC police officers seized two men, 42 and 49 years old, and a woman. 47-year-olds, who were secured 20 proselytizing propaganda ballots and 47 party membership cards.

According to the authorities, before their capture, the defendants threw the evidence in the vicinity of a box, while traveling in a black vehicle; the detainees were transferred to the agent of the Public Ministry, who will define their legal situation.

On the other hand, on Lago Garda and Marina Nacional streets, in the Popotla neighborhood, Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office, nine 18-year-old youths and two 37 and 47-year-old adults were arrested for scandalizing outside a booth installed in that place; all the insured were transferred before the Civic Judge.

Two people who drank alcoholic beverages were also arrested in the vicinity of a box installed on Estanislao Ramírez street in the Selene neighborhood, Tláhuac mayor’s office.

At the time of their arrest, the subjects attacked the uniformed men, who were injured. Those responsible were transferred to the agent of the Public Ministry who will determine their legal situation.

And on Lago Managua street, in the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office, the officers detained a person who, apparently, attacked a polling station official, for which he was immediately transferred to the agent of the corresponding Public Ministry.

The authorities indicated that 18 thousand 856 troops participated in this Sunday’s operation, who began their patrol from 05:30, in addition to the protection of 7 thousand 465 properties that received the 13 thousand 175 boxes where they were deposited The vote.

