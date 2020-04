The federal Secretary of Health indicated that the suspected cases of Covid-19 are located at 4,653.

Health authorities reported that this Thursday there were 13 new deaths from the new Covid-19 coronavirus in the country, bringing the death toll to 50.

In the last hours, 132 new confirmed cases were registered, bringing the number to a total of 1,510 infected.

This Thursday, the number of confirmed cases worldwide exceeded one million, while the deaths are located at 52 thousand 973.