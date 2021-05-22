There are 50 billion birds in the world

A global effort thanks to birders from all over the world

Birdwatching is a hobby that is gaining adherents and thousands of people, professionals or amateurs, are used to walking with their binoculars around their necks and making notes of the species they see on their journeys. Taken together, this huge amount of data collected on an individual basis can provide invaluable information, but is often left isolated in field notebooks. Up to now: The growing popularity of citizen scientist websites and apps has made bird watching an accessible way to interact with science.

This is the case of eBird, an online database that collects observations of birds from around the world, and whose data the Australian team used to collect almost one billion bird sightings and develop an algorithm that estimated the world population of each species . The information was provided by more than 600,000 bird enthusiasts between 2010 and 2019.

This calculation took into account the “detectability” of each species, that is, the probability that a person detected this bird and submitted the sighting to eBird. Detectability can include factors such as their size, color, whether they fly in flocks, and whether they live near cities. “While this study applies to birds, our large-scale data integration approach could act as a model to calculate species-specific abundances for other groups of animals.”explains the study’s lead author, Corey Callaghan. “Quantifying the abundance of a species is a crucial first step in conservation. By properly counting what’s out there, we learn which species may be vulnerable and we can track how these patterns change over time.”

The study data set includes records of almost all bird species (92%) currently alive. However, the researchers say the remaining 8%, which was excluded because it was so rare that no data was available, is unlikely to have a large impact on the overall estimate.

‘The billion club’

Only four species of birds belonged to what researchers call “the billion club” – species with an estimated global population of more than a billion. The house sparrow (Passer domesticus: 1.6 billion) heads this exclusive group, which also includes the European starling (Sturnus vulgaris: 1.3 billion), the ring-billed gull (Larus delawarensis: 1.2 billion) and the barn swallow (Hirundo rustica 1.1 billion).

On the other hand, about 12% of the species studied have an estimated world population of less than 5,000 individuals: the Chinese crested tern (Thalasseus bernsteini), the noisy scrub bird (Atrichornis clamosus) and the invisible rail (Habroptila wallacii) are Some examples. “We will be able to know how these species are doing by repeating the study in five or ten yearsCornwell explains.

While the team is confident in their estimates, they recognize that a certain degree of uncertainty is unavoidable when working with large data sets like this one. For example, people documenting sightings are more likely to look for rare species. “You need a range of uncertainty when making estimates at the global level,” says Professor Shinichi Nakagawa, an ecologist and statistician who co-authored the paper.

“We will need to repeat and refine this effort to truly control biodiversity, especially as human-caused changes in the world continue and intensify,” adds Callaghan.