There are 43 journalists murdered in the current administration: Segob

The Protection Mechanism for Human Rights Defenders and Journalists of the Ministry of the Interior, recognized that since the beginning of the current administration, from December 2018 to date, 43 journalists and 68 human rights defenders have been murdered, of which 7 journalists and 2 defenders were beneficiaries of this mechanism.

He reported that as of today it has 1,478 people benefiting from most states, while only six states in the country have local protection agencies in this matter: Mexico City, Veracruz, Colima, Guanajuato, Guerrero and Puebla .

“The Ministry of the Interior, as the operating institution of the mechanism, has recognized that an element that makes the human rights crisis visible is the level of risk suffered by journalists and human rights defenders when carrying out their work throughout the world. country.

“(And) it assumes its obligation to protect all those people who are at risk for the exercise of their work and calls on the other authorities involved to do the same in this matter.”

Through a statement, the Mechanism pointed out that since its creation and over the years, it has been shown that meeting the challenge of supporting the work of journalists and human rights defenders can only be guaranteed from the mechanism.

He added that in the last two and a half years the number of beneficiaries has increased by more than 80 percent and, in terms of resources, 783 million pesos were allocated in 2019 and 2020, while this year a budget was approved of 227.6 million pesos and an expansion of 189 million pesos was requested, which would give a total budget for 2021 of 416.6 million pesos.

He affirmed that to strengthen the mechanism, various actions must be implemented, such as compliance with all the recommendations issued by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner in Mexico within the Diagnosis for Strengthening the Mechanism; the review of the regulatory framework on the protection of journalists, as well as the establishment of coordination mechanisms between the federation and the states for the effective protection of journalists; and the promotion of state prevention diagnoses to identify attacks by municipalities and anticipate the phenomena that trigger them.

“In the Ministry of the Interior, we assume our obligation as the operating institution of the protection mechanism against the rights that journalists and defenders have to freely and safely exercise their work, however, this obligation requires a State response in which states and other public powers are more actively involved in this matter, “he stressed.

