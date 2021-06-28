There are 423 women murdered in the year; 8 states are the most insecure

MEXICO CITY. Between January and May 2021, 423 femicides were registered in the country, which represented 7.1 percent more than in the same period in 2020, reported the Secretary of Public Safety and Citizen Protection (SSPC), Rosa Icela Rodríguez.

When updating the figures presented a week ago, the federal official acknowledged that there was an increase of 0.1 percent between the data provided.

It may interest you: Femicides have risen 15% in the last 3 years; Edomex, the most violent

“We are committed to properly classifying femicides regardless of whether this sum implies a sum in the statistics. Between January and May 423 victims, an increase of 7.1 percent compared to 2020, ”he said.

He explained that for every 100,000 inhabitants, the following eight entities concentrate the highest rates of femicides: Morelos, Sonora, Quintana Roo, Jalisco, Sinaloa, San Luis Potosí and Chiapas.

In addition, he said, of 724 municipalities, 50 concentrate 38.5 of the cases of murders of women and 5 more have 7.9 of investigation folders.

Rodríguez Velázquez highlighted the coordinated work between the three levels of government to confront gender violence, which, he said, deserves a great effort to safeguard the safety of Mexican women.

“The challenge of eradicating violence against women is enormous, as are the coordinated efforts at the three levels of government,” she said.

ATTENTION TO WOMEN

For her part, the Secretary of the Interior (Segob), Olga Sánchez Cordero, highlighted the actions that the federal government carries out to address, prevent and punish violence against women and girls.

The official also agreed that the eradication of this problem deserves the effort of all society and all authorities.

It may interest you: CDMX presents a reduction in femicides: FGJCMDX

As a sample of the work carried out, the head of the National Commission to Prevent and Eradicate Violence against Women (Conavim), Fabiola Alanís, reported that between January and May of this year, more than 100,000 women have been treated for the first time at the Women’s Justice Centers (CJM).

He also reported that there are 55 Justice Centers for Women (CJM) and in May one more will be added that will be located in San Luis Potosí and by the end of 2021 facilities will be available in seven states: Campeche, Chihuahua, CDMX, Durango, Sonora, Tlaxcala , Michoacán.

55 Justice Centers for Women #CJM are in operation, which are a coordinated effort with the prosecutor’s offices and in the first semester of 2021, approximately 100,000 women have been served. At the end of 2021 there will be 7 more #CJM: @FabiolaAlanis_S # SiempreVivas # InformeGiev pic.twitter.com/64TYDMF2FX – Inmujeres Mexico (@inmujeres) June 28, 2021

“Tell women that no matter where they are, they should go to ask for support; violence is not normal, that they approach the justice centers for women where they can find specialized help for themselves, their daughters and sons ”, he commented.

Meanwhile, the head of the National Institute for Women, Nadine Gasman, reported that after reaching out to women from all over the country, they agreed on three main demands:

Eradicate the violence they face in all spaces and live in peace More economic autonomy Redistribute the work of the home and care that today falls disproportionately on their shoulders without recognition or payment

He reported that Inmujeres, hand in hand with different federal and state acts, has promoted 93 projects in the 32 states for the eradication of sexual violence and pregnancy of girls and adolescents.

Nadine Gasman also highlighted that the federal government, through Inmujeres and UN Women, launched a Global Care Alliance for women, which six countries have joined and there is interest from 20 more.

* jci