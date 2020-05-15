The World Health Organization reported on Thursday that the African country Lesotho reported its first case of coronavirus

The number of people infected with coronavirus in all the world it reached 4 million 440 thousand 989 this Thursday and deaths to 302 thousand 115, according to estimates by Johns Hopkins University, based on government reports.

The data means an increase of 95 thousand 343 new infections of the virus in the last 24 hours, as well as five thousand seven new fatalities.

United States concentrates 32 percent of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 28.4 percent of the world’s deaths. In total, the country has 1,414,350 reported infections and 85,884 deaths.

Russia It is the second country with the highest number of coronavirus infections, with 252 thousand 245. Despite the high number of cases, the nation led by Vladimir Putin only reports two thousand 305 deaths.

United Kingdom It is the third country in the world with the highest infection record, with 234,440. It is the second country in the world in terms of deaths from COVID-19 registered, with 33,693.

Spain and Italy they remain in containment of the outbreak, since in the last week they decreased to third and fourth place in the number of infections, respectively. The first has 229 thousand 540 cases and 27 thousand 321 deaths and the second registers 223 thousand 96 infections, as well as 31 thousand 368 deaths.

Brazil This week it climbed to fourth place on the planet in the number of cases of COVID-19, with 202,918 since the start of the outbreak. The deaths in the Latin American country increased this afternoon to 13 thousand 993.

In Africa, South Africa It is the country that reports the highest number of infections, with 12,739 and 238 deaths. Egypt It is the second with the highest number of infections on the African continent, with 10,372.

Algeria It has the main number of fatalities in the region, with 529 and 6,442 cases. On the other hand, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported this Thursday that the African country Lesotho reported his first case of coronavirus; one of the few countries in the world that failed to report on it.

Mental health: another victim of COVID-19

This Thursday, the who warned of a possible massive increase in damage to the mental health in the world as part of the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency called on governments to urgently increase investment in mental health medical services.

“The impact of the pandemic on people’s mental health is already extremely worrying. Social isolation, fear of contagion and loss of family members are exacerbated by distress caused by loss of income, “said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director.

According to the organization’s report, an increase in symptoms of depression and anxiety in several countries since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

In China, health workers reported high rates of depression, with 50 percent; anxiety, with 45 percent; and insomnia, with 47 percent of the respondents. In Canada47 percent of healthcare workers said they need Psychological Support.

