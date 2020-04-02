Health authorities indicated that this Wednesday there were eight new deaths from Covid-19.

The government of Mexico reported eight new deaths related to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, with it, the death toll amounted to 37.

According to José Luis Alomía Zegarra, general director of Epidemiology, in addition, 163 confirmed cases of the new strain of the virus were registered, bringing the number to a total of thousand 378 infections.

Information in development…

Outlook in Mexico April 1, 2020: 1,378 confirmed cases, 3,827 suspected cases, 7,073 negative cases and 37 deaths. 82% have been non-serious and only 18% have required hospitalization for # COVID19. pic.twitter.com/z04ielRIrK

– Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) April 2, 2020