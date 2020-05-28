The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the world reached 355 thousand 575, while the number of confirmed cases rose to 5 million 690 thousand 182

The figure of dead by coronavirus COVID-19 in the world it reached 355 thousand 575, while the number of confirmed cases rose to 5 million 690 thousand 182 infected people.

From Tuesday to Wednesday they were registered 5 thousand 122 new fatalities and 101 thousand 782 new positive cases throughout the world. This figure is much higher than the trend that had been recorded in previous days, which ranged from 85,000 to 95,000. confirmed infections per day.

The number of people who have recovered from the infectious agent rose to 2 million 349 thousand 598. The countries that occupy the first places in the number of discharged patients facing the pandemic are United States, Brazil, Germany and Spain.

Four months after the confirmation of the first case of coronavirus in the United States, the main red focus of the pandemic, the government of Donald trump confirmed on Wednesday that the figure of 100,000 deaths was exceeded. Regarding the number of cases, the North American country reached one million 698 thousand 581 infections.

According to The New York Times, the number of deathly victims is far greater than the US casualties recorded in any military conflict since the Korean War. Furthermore, it matches the number of Americans who died during the 1968 flu pandemic.

In South America, Wednesday’s numbers have also been disastrous; mainly for Brazil. This country registered in a single day more than 20 thousand cases of COVID-19, with which it reached 411 thousand 821 infections and 25 thousand 598 deaths. More than half of the cases are still active.

Brazil has become the second country most affected by the pandemic around the world. The case fatality rate of the virus in the country is 6.2 percent, while the mortality rate reached 12.2 percent. With this, the coronavirus has become the main cause of death among Brazilians.

The other side of the world, Russia In recent weeks it came to occupy the third place worldwide in terms of the number of cases of COVID-19. Until Wednesday, it has registered a total of 370,680 infected people and 3,968 deaths.

Moscow It remains one of the cities most affected by the coronavirus, after the health authorities detected 2,140 new cases in a single day. With this, the capital city already concentrates 171 thousand 443 of the more than 300 thousand infections in the whole country.

Despite the thousands of new infections registered in a single day, Moscow is preparing to start a new phase of reopening from June 1st. This was reported by the Mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin. Residents of the city will be able to go out three times a week and will be able to exercise outdoors.

With information from Notimex