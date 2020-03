Health authorities reported 65 new confirmed cases, as well as 794 suspected cases of Covid-19.

Health authorities reported this Sunday 65 new cases of coronavirus Covid-19 in the country, raising the figure of the total of 316 infected.

They are also reported 794 suspected cases; 1,667 negative cases and two deaths.

The outbreak, which emerged in China late last year, has left more than 317 thousand infected and 13 thousand 631 deaths around the world.

