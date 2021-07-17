There are 2,642,068 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Mexico

MEXICO CITY

The Health Secretary reported that this Friday, July 16, In Mexico, positive cases of the new coronavirus amounted to 2 million 642 thousand 068.

The technical report revealed this afternoon also specified which are already 236 thousand 015 total deaths from Covid-19.

In the last 24 hours, 275 deaths related to the virus, in addition to 12,420 new positive cases.

For the third consecutive day, the 12 thousand infections of Covid-19 were exceeded.

The same secretariat reported that there are 82 thousand 75 active cases estimated.

Health authorities also revealed that the country reached 49.8 million vaccines applied against the coronavirus.

