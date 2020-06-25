José Luis Alomía, General Director of Epidemiology, reported that this Wednesday, June 24, Mexico reached the 24,324 deaths by COVID-19. In addition there are 196,847 infections accumulated since the first positive case began last February.

There are 24,036 confirmed active cases in the country, which represent the active epidemic in the country. There are 256,336 negative cases, 62,475 suspects, and a total of 515,658 people studied.

This evening conference is number 117, on day 24 of the « new normal ”, under the epidemiological red light (high alert) in 15 states, including the capital, and with 17 states on orange alert (high risk); which will remain in this way until next Friday when the information is updated.

The number of infections in the country continues to increase (Photo: . / Miquel Muñoz)

(.I0061 /)

The official reported that on the international scene, the World Health Organization (who) records America as the place where most confirmed cases are concentrated, with 1,091,555.

Area Eastern Mediterranean it is behind the American continent, with 273,392 infected or 14.1% of cases, while in third place is Europe with 259,680 cases or 13.1 percent. The total number of confirmed cases world level It is 9,129,146, but those confirmed in the last 14 days are 1,982,575, or 22 percent. The rate of global lethality it is 5.2 percent.

So far, the entities with the highest concentration of cases are Mexico City, the State of Mexico and Tabasco.

Medical personnel help a patient diagnosed with coronavirus (Photo: . / Imelda Medina) (IMELDA MEDINA /)

This afternoon, Dr. Gisela Juliana Lara Saldaña, head of the IMSS-Wellbeing Program Unit who will speak about the treatment of coronavirus cases in marginal areas, is also in the National Palace.

This day, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Claudia Sheinbaum, head of the capital’s government, explained that, due to the outbreak of the disease caused by COVID-19, only in Mexico City have they been lost 220,000 jobs.

So they plan to generate 987,183 jobs in the capital, to cushion the economic crisis that SARS-Cov-2 is leaving behind.

Information in progress …

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Coronavirus in Mexico City: government plans to create 987,183 jobs after COVID-19 crisis

López Obrador threw in the towel before the battle of COVID-19: León Krauze

Mexicans in the US: more than 1,400 have died from COVID-19