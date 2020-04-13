At the Monday afternoon conference on the Covid-19, a pregnancy management guide will be released. Four pregnant women have lost their lives to the virus.

In Mexico, until this Monday, 20 pregnant women have been registered with Covid-19, two deaths and the death of two more is being analyzed, reported the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell.

In an interview with Notimex, he explained that some of these women have already passed the infection period with complete recovery.

“Unfortunately there are four who have lost their lives. Two confirmed, one in Monclova, Coahuila and the other in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, and there are two others that are under study. At the moment, until we have confirmation, we cannot assure that these are Covid cases, ”he explained.

He noted that this Monday, during the afternoon conference on Covid-19 in the National Palace, the guide for managing pregnancy, childbirth and the puerperium will be released, which contains a series of recommendations for both doctors and pregnant women.

“It includes a series of technical recommendations for health personnel who care for pregnant women in these phases and also for the women themselves, so that they identify their risk early, their potential signs of complication and can efficiently go to the necessary medical attention “Added the official.

He noted that while, There are still no specific data on the mechanisms of transmission of the virus between mothers and babies, if a baby is born during the period of infection of women, it can infect the child, since transmission is by respiratory route.

“At the start of the epidemic, when I was alone in China, there were a couple of reports of possible mother-to-child transmission of Covid-19. This generally occurs in three moments, but it has not been possible to document which are relevant, “he said.

López-Gatell explained that, although there are a significant number of boys and girls infected with the virus in the country, “en under 25 years of age, not a single complicated or fatal case has been detected“

“For some reason, which is not fully understood in scientific unions, children are to some extent safe. They can become infected, they can develop the basic symptoms of Covid but they do not develop the complicated disease, nor have they lost their lives. ” (Ntx)