Officials from the Ministry of Health report figures and events related to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic (03/29/20)

The general director of Health Promotion, Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, reported that until this Sunday there have been registered 20 deaths from the Covid-19 coronavirus and there are 993 confirmed cases.

At a press conference he explained that there is also two thousand 564 suspected cases and a total of 4 thousand 955 have been discarded.

Of the total of confirmed cases, he explained, only 117 people are hospitalized, of these 65 percent are stable, 30 percent severe and five percent are in intubation.

He noted that the states most affected so far are the Mexico City and Quintana Roo.

