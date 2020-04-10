In addition, 10,105 suspected cases and 17,950 negative cases of the new coronavirus are reported.

Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, reported that until this Thursday they add 194 dead and 3,441 confirmed cases in the country due to the new Covid-19 coronavirus.

In a press conference from the National Palace, the federal official pointed out that there are also reports 10,105 suspects, 17,950 negatives and 31,496 have been studied.

López-Gatell warned that Mexican society must be prepared “because we are close to enter phase 3”Of the stage of contagion by Covid-19.

He noted that in approximately 15 days “We will be in this stage and the measures to be taken will be announced.”