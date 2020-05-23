In a third test result release, three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at Santos Laguna

The Santos Laguna added this Friday three more positives than COVID-19 and raised to 15 the number of players of the team infected with the disease, reported Liga MX.

In a statement the institution confirmed that it received the third installment of test result To the figures of the set and added the first two, out of 39 analyzed, 15 were positive.

The players, all of them asymptomatic, in accordance with the protocols of the Health Secretary, they are in isolation under the medical supervision of the club, ”said the League.

El Santos, one of the most winning teams in Mexico in the present century, with five league titles, he subjected his staff to analysis and as a result eight elements of the team tested positive in a first report, to which four were added shortly after.

Although the authorities have kept the names of the patients secret, the goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco recognized on their social networks to be one of them.

Orozco invited to his house a pair of musicians in the celebration of his birthday on May 12 and it is possible that he was infected by this route, however none of the other 14 infected with coronavirus have to do with him because did not match since the beginning in March of the quarantine.

According to the media, another Santos player who did not respect the isolation was the defender Gerardo Arteaga, who participated in a underground car race, but it is not known if the defender is among the infected.

In Mexico, a total of 62 thousand 527 confirmed cases have been registered in Mexico with 6 thousand 989 deaths.

Among the sick is a player from the Chivas de Guadalajara whose identity the team will keep secret, as explained the directive this Friday.

In the world of sports, in Mexico the president of Liga MX recovered from COVID, Enrique Bonilla, the president of San Luis, Alberto Marrero, the Pan American champion of modern pentathlon Mariana Arceo and the triple judo medalist Vanessa Zambotti, already withdrawn.

With information from EFE