The Ministry of Health of Spain reported this Saturday that 809 people died from the COVID-19 and 7,026 have tested positive in the last 24 hours.

It is the second consecutive day with a reduction in the number of deaths that reached its peak on Thursday, April 2 with 950 deaths, a figure that shows a clear downward trend.

Spain This Saturday marks 21 days of confinement, since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 11,744 have been registered deaths and 124,736 confirmed cases of infection, in addition 34,219 patients have recovered and have been discharged.

The Ministry of Health said that 6,532 patients are admitted to intensive care units, 116 more, and another 3,706 more people have recovered, bringing the total to 34,219.

The autonomous community of Madrid registers the highest incidence of morbidity and mortality in Spain. This Saturday, April 4, recorded a total of 36,249 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which represents almost 30% of patients in the country.