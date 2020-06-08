From June 8 to 14, the map will be in force with the entire country in red, that is, at maximum risk, recalled José Luis Alomía Zegarra, general director of Epidemiology.

Mexico accumulates 117,103 confirmed cases of Covid-19; however, of these, only 17% is active, that is, 19 thousand 629reported José Luis Alomía Zegarra, General Director of Epidemiology.

During the 100th conference of the Coronavirus Daily Report, it was also detailed that in the country there have been registered 13 thousand 699 deaths and that there are 45 thousand 317 accumulated suspicious cases, 173 thousand 975 accumulated negatives and that 336 thousand 395 people have been studied.

Alomía Zegarra indicated that the increase in cases in the last 24 hours was 3.1%, equivalent to 3 thousand 484 new cases From Saturday to Sunday.

Regarding hospital occupation, he explained that at the national level there are 12 thousand 344 beds available, while 10 thousand 092 are occupied (45%). As for the beds with fan, 4 thousand 759 are free, while, 2 thousand 923 are occupied (38%).

By state, Mexico City (80%), State of Mexico (79%), Guerrero (64%), Chiapas (57%) and Baja California (55%) are those with the highest occupancy of hospital beds.

Of beds for critically ill patients, the State of Mexico (67%), Baja California (65%), Mexico City (62%), Sonora (50%) and Guerrero (50%) are the ones that have the highest occupation of spaces with ventilators. .

From the National Palace, the general director of Epidemiology explained that the map with all the states in red will be valid from June 8 to 14 and listed the activities allowed to be at the maximum level of the pandemic.

The hotels can have an occupancy of 25%, which will be reserved and directed to people who participate in essential activities. Food services will only be in the room.

The restaurant and cafes they will operate the same as during the National Healthy Distance Day, that is, to carry out or have people pick up their orders.

The hairdressers, beauty salons and barbershops can only offer home service with sanitary protection.

The parks, squares and public spaces will be openbut his capacity will be 25% and this will be focused on sports activity.

The markets and supermarkets they can have a 50% capacity In addition, only one person per family will be allowed to enter.

The suspended activities are: gyms, swimming pools, sports massage centers, spas, cinemas, theaters, museums, cultural events, commercial centers, religious centers, mass events, nightclubs and bars.

The professional sports that can be done in stadiums can be carried out behind closed doors and without an audience.