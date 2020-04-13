So far 421,497 people have managed to recover from the virus that started in Wuhan.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has killed 113,948 people, while the number of infected throughout the world it totaled 1,844,410 according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The new coronavirus outnumbered Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) on February 9 in the number of deceased Worldwide.

So far 421,497 people have managed to recover from the virus that until now keeps several countries in Europe in a health emergency.

The 5 countries with the sickest are the United States, Spain, Italy, France and Germany.