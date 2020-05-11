Sao Paulo, the most populous state in Brazil, remains the epicenter of the pandemic in the country and exceeded 45,000 cases of COVID-19

The number of deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil reached 11 thousand 123, while the confirmed cases now amount to 162 thousand 699, as reported this Sunday the Ministry of Health.

The death toll assumes that 496 new ones were notified in the last 24 hours deaths by COVID-19, while 6,760 new infections were registered in the same period, according to the daily bulletin released by the portfolio.

The data for this Sunday suggests a significant reduction compared to the last five days, when daily deaths remained above 600.

But his own Ministry of Health It has recognized that the information on weekends is normally completed on Tuesdays.

So far, the record for deaths in a single day was 751 on Friday, while, the day before, Brazil surpassed the barrier of 10,000 deaths from coronavirus.

Sao Paulo, the most populous state in Brazil with some 42 million inhabitants, remains the epicenter of the pandemic in the country and surpassed 45,000 cases of COVID-19, with 3,709 deaths.

The state of Rio de Janeiro, where some municipalities will begin absolute confinement on Monday, is the second most whipped by the coronavirus, with more than 17,000 infected and 1,714 deaths.

According to hospital sources, 90 percent of the beds in intensive therapy in the private hospitals of Rio de Janeiro they are busy, while the public health network has already collapsed.

The situation in the impoverished northeast region of the country, where the state of Ceará It became the third most affected by COVID-19, with 1,114 deaths and almost 17,000 confirmed cases.

In an attempt to contain the advance of the pandemic, the regional government of Ceará decreed last Friday the absolute confinement of the population in the capital Fortaleza. However, three days later, dozens of people continue to defy the restriction measures.

Various parts of the city registered crowds this weekend, forcing police officers to intervene and close several non-essential commercial establishments.

For his part, Pernambuco, also in the northeast, this Sunday exceeded a thousand deaths from coronavirus and has registered in recent days a daily average of 700 infected per day, totaling thousand 47 deaths and 13 thousand 275 cases.

However, the archipelago of Fernando de NoronhaLocated in that state, he announced that he will lift his absolute confinement decreed on April 20 from tomorrow, after he did not register any new cases and all his 28 infected have recovered from the disease.

10 thousand dead

The day before, Brazil overcame the barrier of 10,000 deaths, less than two months after the confirmation of the first death from COVID-19, on March 17, and is already the sixth country in the world most affected by the pandemic.

The Minister of Health, Nelson TeichHe regretted the mark reached this Sunday and assured that he will give “the best” to win “this terrible war” quickly, that President Jair Bolsonaro has come to call a “flu”.

For his part, the Brazilian president once again disdained the pandemic and described the health crisis that his country is going through as a “neurosis”, while riding on a jet ski.

With information from EFE