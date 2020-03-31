Federal Health authorities also reported that the number of suspected cases of the new coronavirus stands at 2,752.

The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, announced that the measures to mitigate the Covid-19 infections will extend until April 30, while adding that so far there are 28 deaths and 1,994 cases. confirmed by the new coronavirus.

During the press conference López-Gatell indicated that as part of the adjustments to the previously established measures, the General Health Council established seven measures, among which are:

The immediate suspension of March 30 and until April 3 of non-essential acts in public, private and social sectors is ordered with the aim of mitigating the transmission of cases.

People involved in essential activities such as the medical and security sector, on a mandatory basis, should not hold meetings of more than 50 people, frequently wash their hands, sneeze and cough with etiquette measures, and practice healthy distance.

The population in the Mexican territory is asked to comply with the domiciliary protection until April 30.

Jorge Alcocer Varela, Secretary of Health; Olga Sánchez Cordero, Secretary of the Interior; Luis Cresencio Sandoval González, Secretary of National Defense; José Rafael Ojeda Durán, Secretary of the Navy; and Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, Secretary of Foreign Relations.