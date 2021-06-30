Therapy dogs bring calm amid Florida landslide trauma

A few blocks from the wreckage of a Florida apartment tower that suddenly collapsed last week and left dozens of people missing, Patrick Williamson sits with his German shepherd, offering his company to anyone in need.

Five-year-old Gracie has helped her overcome the trauma she experienced serving in the US military in Iraq and hopes the dog can do the same for the people of Surfside, Florida. Eleven people have been confirmed dead and 150 are still missing after the oceanfront apartment block collapsed in the middle of the night.

Gracie “gives me the opportunity to have a better life,” Williamson told .. “My philosophy is that if she can do that for me, she can do it for someone else.”

As rescuers comb through the rubble of the 12-story building in hopes of finding survivors, aid personnel from across the United States have traveled to the city, north of Miami Beach, to offer everything from snacks to prayers and therapy.

Among them is the rescue group United Cajun Navy, which asked its volunteers to bring therapy dogs to help people overcome the trauma of the landslide.

“If you start petting a dog, a conversation ensues and that’s curative,” said Jay Harris, a dog trainer who brought four of his clients’ dogs – three poodles and one mongrel – to Surfside to help anyone in need. the kind of comfort that only an animal can bring.

“It really helps with tensions,” he says.

– More than help –

Cajun Navy is best known for its disaster relief efforts, but National Executive Director Jennifer Toby said that when Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas and Louisiana, she realized there was more to help storm victims than provide supplies.

“When entire cities are razed and people are in shelters for weeks, it’s really nice for emotional support animals to come in,” he told ..

With the Champlain Towers South reduced to rubble by an inexplicable collapse that occurred within seconds, the day and night rescue effort that brought in engineers and specialists from as far away as Mexico and Israel has transformed Surfside.

This beachside community of pastel-colored houses and high-rise condominiums now faces closures to its streets and checkpoints. The streets are eerily empty, with the tranquility interrupted only by police cars and buses transporting the families of the missing and deceased.

– Duel –

Toney Wade, a veteran of search and rescue operations around the world, traveled from Louisiana with Hoeder, his three-year-old Belgian Malinois, specialized in searching the remains of drowning victims and who once located bone fragments. of a body that had been set on fire.

But Wade was told there were enough rescuers and sniffer dogs dedicated to the dangerous task of searching through the rubble, in which workers have used everything from heavy machinery to listening devices and even buckets to move the debris and locate people who are below.

On Monday afternoon, Wade sat under an awning as one of the many storms that have hampered relief efforts approached, hoping that Hoeder could give a moment of comfort to those in need.

“Dogs just show you pure love,” said this commander of the Cajun Coast Search and Rescue, another group of volunteers.

A visit to the victims’ families was arranged on Monday, but before the therapy dogs and their owners left their position outside the Surfside community center, a family member of a victim ran over to Gracie, sharing a moment with the Williamson’s bitch as tears welled up in her eyes.

“These moments when we interact with people are going to be memories they may need if they find out that they need more closure than they got.”