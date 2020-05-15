By Rodolfo León

05/15/2020 12:55 pm

For now, the next movie from Avengers it’s just an idea among fans. We still don’t know when the greatest heroes in the universe will meet again, because after all, doing something bigger than Endgame It is not an easy task. However, when we inevitably have Avengers 5, there is a new theory that suggests that Hulk will be the villain.

This theory arose in Reddit thanks to the user u / smileimhigh, who raised the idea of ​​a Hulk spiteful towards Tony Stark and his sacrifice for defeating Thanos. Let’s not forget it was Hulk who revived all the other fallen heroes and who lost an arm due to the effects of Infinity Stones. According to this theory, Hulk he feels that he was not given due credit for his actions, plus he also witnessed the death of Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, who was once a romantic interest for Bruce Banner. This is where the story of World War Hulk.

In the comics, Hulk is banished from the land. The Illuminati, a group where Doctor Strange and Iron Man They are also members at the time, they were the ones who banished the Emerald Giant. In the process of being kicked off the planet, Hulk he loses his wife, causing strong anger towards those who banished him. After spending time in Sakaar, Hulk becomes stronger and returns to the land to conclude his revenge.

Although there is no movie of Hulk Developing, Mark Ruffalo, actor who brings the character to life in MCU, He has repeatedly reiterated that he will surely have a small role in the series. She-Hulk for Disney +. Maybe agree Jennifer Walters develops his powers, the Hulk of Ruffalo could go crazy due to the events of Avengers: Endgame and ultimately declaring war on his former teammates.

Source: Reddit

.