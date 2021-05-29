Theory explaining why The Eternals don’t help The Avengers

Supposedly The Eternals are very powerful and have been on Earth for a long time, so it is surprising that they did not help The Avengers when the situation got complicated.

According to what we can deduce from the trailer of The EternalsThese beings came to our planet when civilizations began to develop. They gave the humans certain knowledge, although they decided not to intervene, at least until now. That is why it is surprising that when Thanos annihilated half of life in the Universe or when The Avengers they faced in the final battle against him, The Eternals they stood with their arms crossed and did nothing. However, now they seem to have changed their minds.

To get answers before the movie is released and Marvel studios explain everything to us, we can read a theory that explains this whole question. For this we have to go to the comics of The Eternals from Neil gaiman Y John romita published in 2006. This version of the characters is more like what will hit theaters than you imagined Jack Kirby in 1976. In this story, we can see how the protagonists are on Earth with their memories erased, only realizing their true nature when Ikaris (Richard Madden) he begins to remember his past and seeks out others.

Neil Gaiman commented on the trailer for The Eternals, saying:

“I saw this and was shocked by the way the fires that Jack Kirby lit passed from one creator to another, and they continue to burn. I’m glad I was able to touch the flame that Jack lit over the Eternals and pass it on ”.

Marvel Studios usually explains things very well, so there will be a simple answer.

The Eternals they could be living fake lives. This would explain why Kingo interpreted by Kumail Nanjiani he’s a bollywood star and Sersi from Gemma chan works in a museum. The fault that they were caught in this “memory loss” is on Sprite (Lia McHugh), who has the body of a girl despite being millions of years old. This causes him great envy with respect to his companions, since everyone treats him for his age.

Although there could be other reasons why they do not intervene, since apparently they will have to guard an egg from which a new one will hatch. Heavenly. Therefore, until it begins to show signs that it is going to open, perhaps The Eternals they are living anonymous lives without caring what happens. The birth of the mighty being will alert The Deviants (the villains of the film) and that will cause the heroes to meet again.

If we review the trailer of The Eternals, the one who seems to wake up and remember who she is, seems to be Sersi (Gemma Chan), which is supposed to have a pretty big role in the movie.

The Eternals It will be released on November 5, 2021. While we wait, we can see the rest of the films of Marvel studios on the Disney Plus streaming platform.