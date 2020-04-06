Theo Maledon It is the great promise of French tennis and its good performance at the ASVEL Villerbeaune have been the trigger for it to decide to register for the NBA Draft 2020. This 1.92m high base, great ball handling, good vision of the game and room for improvement in the launch, have great physical conditions that make him a good defender. It is a profile similar to that of Ntilikina although with more attack talent, which can be appetizing for many teams. He is among the best international players to jump into the league next season.

