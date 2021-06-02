Themed funds shine in the investor’s eyes, but they don’t always have a happy ending

However, not all of them always remain in the long term, since there are some short-lived themes. However, they have been one of the winning investment solutions after the global pandemic, with themes of structural and secular growth, such as cannabis or robotics.

The supply of thematic funds has increased, but so has the demand as they are easy to understand as they do not entangle investors talking about ROI, PER, FCF and duration, but rather tell a story and often one with the that we can relate to. They tell us about the rise of robots, the aging of the world population or the global scarcity of water. They are stories that we know to be true and that affect our lives.

In recent years they have reached a significant volume of assets under management, almost tripling them in a period of three years, going from 595 billion dollars to 174 billion dollars globally, representing just over 2% of the assets invested in equity funds vs. 0.6% 10 years ago, and Europe is the biggest market with a 51% share of the total global market, and a region where the use of actively managed funds predominates, unlike the US where there is a higher proportion of passively managed funds. Along with the growth of assets, the offer of solutions has increased, with some 237 new thematic funds launched in 2020, when in 2019 167 funds were launched.

There are managers with strong volume of assets of these funds in Europe, among them stand out Pictet, BlackRock, BNP Paribas, Global X Management and Fidelity, while there are others like Ark Financial, First Trust and Credit Suisse completely focused on the North American business.

The stocks these funds invest in are also exciting: companies making the nursing robot to care for the elderly, or finding innovative ways to use artificial intelligence to enhance our online shopping experience. These are inventions that we know will affect and improve our lives, and of course we want to participate in these attractive companies.

But not all stories have a happy ending and knowing the difference between a fashion and a theme is crucial. A theme is more structural and is something that is rooted in our lives, making it more difficult to find companies that are not exposed in some way to that theme. And that happens with ESG investments, so much so that in a few years (as Alicia García from M&G commented) we will not have to define an ESG investment, because it will be more difficult to find those that are not.

These funds must come with a neon sign that says “Attention to the buyer”, since some studies show that survival rates of thematic funds (how long they last) are low compared to their conventional counterparts.

According to Morningstar’s annual report on theme funds, approximately 30% of US-domiciled theme funds launched in the past three decades are no longer on the market, and that “mortality” rate is even higher for those. funds launched in markets outside the US

Part of the explanation behind this is that many times investors buy “looking in the rearview mirror”, that is, entering those sectors or hot topics with high returns, which end up selling after suffering losses, this is bad “timing”.

For the past 10 years, the performance of thematic funds (which are a narrower version of sector funds) have lagged behind overall market returns by about 4 percentage points on average per year.

Why are they closing? The main reason is the poor performance and repayments. It should not be the marketing departments that decide the fund launches that seek to capitalize on the trends on Twitter, they should be determined by the experience of an investment manager or director who, after his long experience in the market, recognizes the genuine need and potential of permanence, although of course, nothing is eternal… .as have been some acronyms that emerged at the beginning of this century as the BRIC and that now few make reference.

When investors go to the next Trending Topic and fashion passes, the fund accompanies it, that’s when they say “no happy ending”

With the vaccination and herd effect underway, what has changed?

Not only managers like Capital Group, which recently had a webinar on “How pent-up demand can power growth,” think there will be a significant expense as people return to the streets. With summer so close and money saved by not being able to leave home for over a year, some are quick to book all the experiences they have been missing all this time like getting on a plane and taking a well-deserved vacation, going to the theater or a football game, concert tickets and the like. As pointed out in the webinar, what are the investment opportunities in this environment? Will depressed demand drive a new economic revival of the 1920s?

If the lockdown had lasted for a few weeks or months, we would not be talking about this, but after this long and winding road there has been a change in behavior and possibly even habits that are here to stay. It is only necessary to see the rebound in the purchase of train tickets that has occurred in Spain and other countries in recent weeks, or even the cruises to new directions.

And everything is related to thematic investing, where you have to identify those companies / sectors / themes that can adapt to this new normal and prosper in it. Those micro or small companies that have been forced to develop their purchases online will continue to bet on it and with this in mind, technology stocks will continue to be in the spotlight, although with some caution due to valuations.

Thematic backgrounds, which focus on emerging trends like clean energy, robotics, legalized marijuana or working from home, have been all the rage lately. A good number of these funds have hit the market in the last three years and were enthusiastically received. Just look at the number of headlines in newspapers and the number of participants who sought to be in ARK ETFs such as Genomics & Bioteck (which in 2020 gave 156.4%), or AI & Big Data (137.3%) or the Emerge ARK Global Disruptive Innovt ETF (126.9%), focused on fintech, genomics, autonomous technology and robotics. However, so far in 2021 they have fallen by around 17%.

That is why the investor must make a good selection of the themes where he wants to invest, where it seems that his trajectory will last over time and that he remembers that although he has earned a lot in the past, he may have some moment of “respite” and therefore, the permanence in these funds for a period of at least five years is necessary for the trend to evolve.