The amusement park construction genre has gained a huge following since the first title focused on this type of management came to PC more than twenty years ago. Thus, after the arrival of Roller Coaster Tycoon Adventures in Nintendo Switch, now it’s time to Theme Park Simulator, which will be available on this hybrid Big N console before it ends this same April 2020. Pay attention to the following lines to know the queue we will have to do to get on our favorite roller coaster!

Theme Park Simulator comes to Nintendo Switch on April 17, 2020

In Theme Park Simulator We can control up to 11 different fairground attractions in order to make the clients of our amusement park enjoy a perfect day. Thus, we will be in charge of deciding the speed, direction and movements of all these attractions, making use of simple but realistic controls that will make us feel that we are at the controls of the real facilities. In addition, we can also choose between a totally free camera or between several fixed points, so that not a single detail escapes us. And, for those who love effects, we will also have the possibility of activating lights and smoke effects to surprise passengers. It is very important that these match the decoration that we put on! Of course, all this will be possible also thanks to the touch screen of Nintendo Switch, since it does not have support in many of the titles that are released today.

In this way, we will only have to wait until April 17, 2020 to be able to control these 11 attractions of Theme Park Simulator in our hybrid consoles of the Great N. And you, in which of all will you get on first?

