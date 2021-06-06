Thelma, the rebel that everyone wants

MEXICO CITY.

Following in the footsteps of Robert De Niro with Tribeca and Robert Redford with Sundance, Geena Davis also hosts her own Bentonville International Film Festival. In the cradle of Walmart, in the state of Arkansas, between August 3 and 8 it will reopen the doors of the cinema with a majority of female productions, in a very special year: the 30th anniversary of the classic Thelma & Louise.

The interview was a trip back in time and recalled the best moments of that time, such as the selfie with Susan Sarandon when no one was talking about selfies, Brad Pitt’s sensual film debut and the revelation behind the role of Geena that could well have transformed the historic title in Louise & Thelma.

You never stopped working a single year since Thelma & Louise, but one of the most popular questions on Google is “What happened to Geena Davis?” Why do you think people ask such a question?

For many years I was involved in very high profile projects and I guess for a while I was in the news a lot more back then. But when I started working on television and other kinds of roles, they didn’t get the same attention as before. But yeah, I didn’t go anywhere. I’m still here, working.

Geena Davis accepted Thelma, but wanted Louise

The actress recounts her career as her feature film debut in Tootsie, as well as the famous road movie opposite Susan Sarandon.

How do you remember that time when you were chosen to star in such a classic of female cinema with Susan Sarandon?

I had read the script a year before filming it, when they had chosen other protagonists. And I had fallen in love with the story. I wanted to participate, no matter what character it was, but they had already chosen everyone, with another director. But I kept insisting, until they changed the director. Finally, Ridley Scott decided to direct it and seeing that I was so persistent he agreed to meet with me. When we met, I fervently tried to show her how I wanted to participate so badly, playing Louise. And when he finally agreed to hire me, he asked me “In other words … wouldn’t you accept the role of Thelma?” Of course, I said yes, I would love to. And that was the character that I ended up playing, although I wanted to be part of Thelma & Louise, in whatever character it was.

And the famous Brad Pitt scene with which he even made his film debut?

Brad was a lot of fun working with. He was always a very kind and very sweet person. We had a great time during filming. And it’s funny because I remember when I said to Susan Sarandon something like “I’m really sorry, because I have a sex scene and your character doesn’t get any.” But she immediately told me “Don’t worry. I already had too many ”.

And the famous scene where they took a picture selfie with Susan Sarandon, when no one was still talking about selfies?

Nobody knows who invented the selfie, but I think Susan Sarandon may have invented that scene (from Thelma & Louise). I don’t quite remember, but I think it was his idea, when he suggested “Let’s take a picture together”. And today, it is such a common thing.

The daughter of an engineer and a teacher’s aide, Geena Davis was born Virginia Elizabeth Davis on January 21, 1956, in a tiny Massachusetts town called Wareham, with fewer inhabitants than the Bentonville film festival goers. . That is why Geena moved to New York as soon as she graduated from Boston University, imagining a better future.

At almost two meters tall and very particular beauty, it didn’t take long for her to get a job as a model. Her great acting debut came with the television comedy Family Ties, where she even played the maid who fell in love with the protagonist Michael J. Fox. The very good experience served to get NBC to sign her in a new 1980 series that promised Be a Hit: A Remake of The Mary Tyler Moore Show. The difference … it was a failure and under the title Sara it did not last long. But there is no harm that for good does not come. Wanting to change course, he tried his luck with the cinema and it was not bad at all. The first step was shared in fiction with the celebrated character of Dustin Hoffman in Tootsie, which garnered 10 Oscar nominations, the same year that ET and Rocky III released.

How do you remember your first job as an actress from a distance today, 40 years ago, with Tootsie?

He had been a minor character, with Dustin Hoffman. And it was my first movie audition. I couldn’t even believe that my first job was going to be with a director like Sydney Pollack, starring Dustin Hoffman. It was incredible.

The first of your movies that you saw with your children?

My boys were maybe two or three years old and my daughter had already turned 5 when I thought it was a good time to show them Stuart Little. They had never seen me at all on a screen before. And I put the video on them, watching them, hoping to see how they would react when they saw the mother on television. And nothing. No reaction. Five minutes later, they started asking “Mommy, can we see a cartoon?” I could not believe it. I even asked them “Do you realize that your mommy is on TV?” (laughs) But they didn’t care.

Have they ever taken you on a romantic date to see one of your movies?

Nerd. It’s funny, I never analyzed it, but now that I think about it, yeah. I guess it was once when we were both the leads, when I was girlfriend to Jeff Goldblum and then we got married. We had gone together to see La Mosca, the night of the opening. It was very entertaining, in Times Square. The movie theater was packed and we sat in the back to see people’s reaction. We did not imagine that they would end up screaming so much (laughs).

Back to TootiseIn the midst of a women’s revolution since the Time’s Up movement, it is curious that 40 years ago, a man had to disguise himself as a woman to get a job as an actor. Does it mean that today a woman needs to dress up as a man to get a job as an actress?

No I dont think so. But it is something that I thought many times. It would be very unusual for a man to have to dress as a woman to get a job, because it is difficult enough for women. That is why I insist that film studios, before filming a movie, do what I call gender pass, seeing what happens if they change the gender of a character, where a character can be a woman instead of a man . Many characters can potentially change gender, just by changing the character’s name in the script, to magically turn him into a woman, with the same style of diversity. It would be good to ask why this character cannot be a person of color or someone disabled or even gay? It is a good way to get more diversity.

And in the fight for equal rights in Hollywood, have you ever felt discriminated against for being a woman?

I definitely experienced some “sexism”, although I wouldn’t call it “discrimination” either. I’ll give you an example: for a film production, there was a scene that seemed to me that they had to change. And before signing the contract, when I asked if they were going to change it, they said yes. But when it came time to film, they came out to say, “Oh, we decided we can’t change it.”

I said that I wasn’t going to be able to film anything then. By contract, I would have had to, but we ended up filming my version. And I assure you, that scene must have been requested by my male co-star.

What movie star was he?

I cannot say the name because it is still working. Maybe I will say it one day … in another 30 years.