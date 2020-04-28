Thelma Assis was the winner of the BBB 20, which came to an end this Monday, 27th, with 44.10% of the votes. The winner surpassed Rafa Kalimann, runner-up, who had 34.81% and Manu Gavassi, who was in 3rd place, with 21.09%, in the big final of Big Brother Brasil.

Thelma on learning that she is a ‘BBB 20’ winner

The last BBB of the season brought former participants participating via video streams directly from their homes, due to the new coronavirus pandemic. Part of the repercussion of the program among personalities and on social networks was shown in sequence.

The three finalists also received messages from Manu’s father, Thelma’s husband and Rafa’s mother during their last day at the house.

Check below how to register for BBB 21 and remember the main events of Big Brother Brazil in 2020.

How to apply for BBB 21

Presenter Tiago Leifert announced that registration for the 21st edition of Big Brother Brasil was opened on Monday night, 27, during the final.

BBB 20 Retrospective

The announcement of the participants was made during the intervals of the Caldeirão do Huck on January 18 and brought 20 participants from two groups, one formed by famous and the other by anonymous.

For the box, Lucas Chumbo (surfer), Petrix Barbosa (gymnast), Pyong Lee (youtuber), Gabi Martins (singer), Mari Gonzalez (ex-panicat and influencer), Babu Santana (actor), Manu Gavassi (singer), Bianca Andrade, Boca Rosa (influencer) and Rafa Kalimann (influencer).

For the group Pipoca, Hadson, Lucas, Guilherme, Victor Hugo, Felipe Prior, Marcela McGowan, Flayslane, Gizelly Bicalho and Thelma Assis.

BBB 20 participants

At the beginning of February, four more names emerged confined to the Glass House, located in a shopping mall in Rio de Janeiro, fighting for two more places at the BBB 20 house, won by Daniel and Ivy. Caon and Renata ended up eliminated before stepping on the house.

Fall of the wall and lead exit at BBB 20

The program started with a ‘wall’ separating the participants of the house between the groups Pipoca, composed of ‘anonymous’, and Camarote, composed of famous people.

Lucas Chumbo was the first eliminated from the program, with 75.54% of the votes compared to 24.46% of Bianca Andrade.

BBB 20 production scold

During the party held on January 31, Flayslane even spit drink at Gizelly. In conversation with Rafa, she denied: “Did I spit in her face? Is that spitting in her face? I came laughing!”.

The production of Big Brother considered that there was an excess and gave a public scolding to everyone: “Since the first party, some of you have passed the point with the drink. Party is for fun. The drink is in moderation. If you continue with this behavior, the party drink will disappear “.

The elimination of Petrix in the BBB 20

Gymnast Petrix Barbosa was the 2nd eliminated from the BBB 20, with 80.27% of the votes, compared to 18.63% for Hadson, 0.66% for Pyong and 0.44% for Babu.

Until then, Petrix had been one of the protagonists of the edition: he won the first test of the leader and attended the Big Fone, when he indicated his ‘rival’ Pyong to Paredão.

At the time, the production even reviewed the images of the moment when he disputes a race with Pyong Lee to know who would arrive at Big Fone before. Globo even verified a possible aggression or irregularity. The images were shown in slow motion and from other angles, but the Big Fone’s power has not been canceled out.

PRODUCTION! CAN YOU PUSH THE COLEGUINHA TO ANSWER THE BIG PHONE? I THINK IT IS TIME TO REVIEW THIS, BECAUSE IN THIS VIDEO IT IS CLEAR TO PETRIX’S HAND ON THE BACK OF PYONG PUSHING HIM. # BBB20 pic.twitter.com/ewp7Zyiewj – Edu ??? (@Evcoments) February 2, 2020

Tiago Leifert explained: “Since there is no consensus on the images, we decided to do the following: we are going to cancel the Bate e Volta event, which would be today, and the Paredão will be quadruple! We will put everyone on the Paredão: Go Petrix, go Pyong, go the nomination of the leader, go the house vote, and then you vote and decide what you want to do, what do you think is more fair “

Petrix Barbosa also received accusations of harassment because of his behavior with women of the house at a party, especially Boca Rosa.

At first, the production claimed that there were “enough elements” to punish him. Subsequently, he was called to the confessional and, in sequence, apologized to Bianca and Flayslane. Out of the house, Petrix denied the accusations and even gave testimony to the police.

-Petrix harassed Bianca – Petrix harassment MARI -Petrix harassment flay -Petrix pushed the pyong And the globe keeps passing cloth and keeping the scrotum in the house # BBB20 PETRIX EXPULSED pic.twitter.com/sgnH7nNYhj – Flavs (@ p0lemizei_) February 2, 2020

The Glass House and the course changes at BBB 20

At the time, Marcela had told the women in the house that Hadson had told her about a ‘plan’ on the part of men to try to seduce participants who were committed outside the house. Gizelly and Prior also participated in the conversation in question.

On February 3, several participants asked Hadson for explanations of the plan. This occurred on the eve of the Paredão in which he and Petrix participated, on February 4.

The elimination of Petrix, and not of Hadson, perplexed several BBB 20 participants. Manu Gavassi even revealed that he was “on the verge of leaving the frustration program” that week.

The night of the next day, Daniel and Ivy came to the house from the Glass House. The pair surpassed Caon and Renata in the popular vote to enter the BBB 20 once and for all.

Because they had contact with the public at Casa de Vidro, located in a shopping mall, the two had access to several posters and reported on the accusations of harassment to Petrix and reaffirmed the veracity of Marcela’s version.

Caon, Ivy, Renata and Daniel, participants of the ‘BBB 20’ Glass House.

Hadson ended up suffering even more pressure inside the house and ended up being the 3rd eliminated from the BBB 20, with 79.71% of the votes, against 20.29% of Felipe Prior. Shortly after his elimination, Manu Gavassi refused to record a message to the eliminated former colleague.

Lucas Lucas

Lucas Gallina was the 4th eliminated from the BBB, with 62.62% of the votes, against 36.08% for Victor Hugo and 1.3% for Babu Santana. Throughout his passage, he was marked by some phrases considered sexist, such as “Just don’t ‘like’ Mari because I’m not hungry”, in addition to not having given a home for the purchase of food by the house on one occasion.

The fact became a joke in the Mais Você of the following day, in which Lucas was received with a water.

‘Love triangle’ at BBB 20

Participants Guilherme and Gabi Martins had a relationship inside the house. At certain times, Bill ended up approaching Bianca Andrade, which generated repercussions on social networks.

After leaving Big Brother Brasil, Gabi talked about the situation: “The most difficult part was the party where Guilherme and Bianca’s situation happened. Then everything was fine, but at the time I was upset”.

Bianca’s relationship away from home, with musician Diogo Melim, also came to an end after her participation in BBB 20 (read more here).

Victor Hugo was also another to say he was in love with Guilherme during his time on the reality show.

Most of those involved were eventually eliminated. On February 25, one month after the start of the program, the first female participant was eliminated: Bianca Andrade.

Also known for her work on social networks, Boca Rosa received 53.09% of the votes, while Prior took 29.27% ​​and Flayslane 17.64%.

Guilherme was the 6th eliminated, with 56.07% of the votes, in Paredão in which Pyong Lee received 43.29% and Gizelly 0.64% of the public’s rejection.

The BBB 20 White Room

The dreaded White Room showed up again at BBB 20. After winning the Angel Test on March 5, Ivy appointed Prior to go to the room, and he had the right to choose two more people to accompany him, opting for Manu and Gizelly.

The three were informed that they would automatically be at Paredão. If one of them pressed the red button in the center of the White Room, he would go to Paredão, but he would free both colleagues from doing the same. After a few hours, Manu pushed the button.

to read the opinion of former BBBs who passed through the White Room, such as Cacau, Ralf and Leo, the only dropout to date.

Pyong Lee: birth of son and elimination at BBB 20

Youtuber and hypnologist Pyong Lee was the 8th placed eliminated from Big Brother Brasil, but ended up being remembered for being among the protagonists during his period of stay at the house.

In addition to the rivalry with Petrix and the accusations of harassment at the beginning of the BBB 20, Pyong was one of the participants to speak more openly about issues related to ‘gambling’ and to consider himself a strategic person inside the house.

In his Paredão, he took the worst in a close contest against Babu Santana: 51.7% to 47.71% of the votes. Rafa completed the Paredão, receiving only 0.59% rejection. Pyong was the first one eliminated from the BBB 20 to leave without an audience, due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Another curious fact marked the passing of Pyong by BBB 20: the youtuber entered the program already knowing that his son, Jake, would be born during the confinement period. The baby came into the world on February 16, and the new father can meet him on February 22, after other participants facilitated his victory in the Angel’s Trial.

The fact, however, was not unanimous. Babu Santana came to criticize Pyong’s attitude in a conversation with Prior: “I think it is a horrible attitude that he came here and let his son be born without him”.

Coronavirus at BBB 20

Due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the production of Big Brother Brasil decided to communicate the participants confined in the BBB’s house about some precautions to be taken, in addition to informing that their families were doing well. The message was given by Tiago Leifert, alongside a doctor.

Due to the pandemic, several changes were noted in BBB 20, such as the absence of an audience on the days of elimination, the presence of artists at parties only through virtual shows and even the issue of the traditional final with the audience and all former participants gifts.

BBB 20 world record

One week after Daniel was the 9th eliminated from BBB 20, with the 2nd biggest rejection of the season, 80.82% of the votes, against Ivy, with 9.64%, and Flayslane, with 9.54%, was formed a new Paredão.

This time, Felipe Prior, Manu Gavassi and Mari Gonzalez were in the hot seat. Several campaigns were carried out on social networks and there was a record with more than 1.5 billion votes. Even Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of President Jair Bolsonaro, declared his preference for Prior at the time. Several artists and football players did the same.

Felipe Prior ended up being the 10th eliminated from the BBB 20, with 56.73% rejection. Manu Gavassi got 42.51% and Mari got just 0.76% of the votes. The fact was even worth mentioning Big Brother Brazil in Guinness, the record book.

NOW: Guinness World Records makes it official live at BBB 20 that the wall between Felipe, Manu and Mari is a world record for votes received on a television program! # BBB20 #RedeBBB pic.twitter.com/aQaLpwwj6t – Ntv at the # BBB20 FINAL! | @ntvnasredes (@ ntvnasredes2) April 26, 2020

‘Big Sister Brasil’

With Prior’s departure, Babu Santana became the last male representative at BBB 20. At that time, all other men had been eliminated, and only Bianca on the part of women.

