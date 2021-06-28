‘Thelma and Louise’ will be a Broadway musical

30 years have passed since the premiere of the iconic film starring Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis and, since then, there have been many attempts to recover the history of ‘Thelma and Louise’, one way or another. “It’s true, but I didn’t want to see it. I have a feeling the two of them nailed it. Besides, I’m not a very reboot person either “, explained Callie Khouri, screenwriter of the film and winner of an Oscar, during a commemorative screening at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles in which, in addition, the protagonists recreated the famous final kiss.

However, there is one option that might convince her: turn the story into a Broadway musical. In fact, Khouri has confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that both she and her team of collaborators, led by Halley Feiffer, are already working on a first version of the script for the work, which would be directed by Trip Cullman. The music will be provided by the indie singer Neko Case.

Regarding the story, Callie has not wanted to give too much information, although she has anticipated that it will be a “reimagining of the original story, but something completely different.” And adds: “We have the lyrics and the music, but because of the pandemic, we haven’t seen each other for a long time. So the project is in a very early phase. So I don’t want to talk too much about it yet. But things are very promising ”.

