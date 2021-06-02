Their youth journey … they have come late. Trailer of ‘Derailed’

Year 2000. Pepo, Roge, Costa and Juan Luis, four in their twenties, undertake the dream trip: The Interrail. But on their first stop in Paris, the adventure, and incidentally their friendship, ended abruptly.

Twenty years later Juan Luis has passed away and, as a last wish, he has decided to donate his juicy inheritance to his three old friends. But in return he asks them to do the Interrail that they could not do with fun conditions … they have to take their friend’s ashes with them so that he can “live” the experience with them. Out of “love” for Juan Luis, these three 40-year-old adolescents will have to resolve their differences, visit the same cities and live the same revelries, but in a much more pathetic way. And with cholesterol through the roof …

Sony Pictures presents the official trailer for ‘Derailed‘, a comedy directed by newcomer Fer Garca-Ruiz that will hit theaters in our country on July 23.

‘Derailed‘is an action-packed, wild and fresh comedy starring Julin Lpez (‘ Just before Christ ‘), Ernesto Sevilla (‘ Chapter 0 ‘), Arturo Valls (‘ Los del tnel ‘), Dafne Fernndez (‘ Perfect strangers’ ) and Ana Miln (‘To love is forever’).

The comedy is produced by Mono Pictures and Sony Pictures International Productions in collaboration with Kilima Media and features the participation of Amazon Prime Video. The cinematographic distribution will be in charge of Sony Pictures Entertainment Iberia, and after passing through the cinemas it will be available exclusively in Spain on Amazon Prime Video.

