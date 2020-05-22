Mark Zuckerberg, head of Facebook Inc., seems to be quite clear that telecommuting is part of the future and is acting accordingly.

On the one hand, fully hire remote workers on a massive scale. On the other, letting part of your current telecommuting template work. All in all, believe teleworkers could represent 50% of the total Facebook staff in a space of between five and ten years. And that productivity, although it was a cause for concern, will not suffer. “We are at least as productive as we were before and some people say they are more,” said Zuckerberg.

Facebook will pay employees who telecommute based on how expensive or cheap the place they live is

Of course, with changes in the rules of the game that will be clear from the beginning: company workers who can and choose to work remotely will be paid based on where they live. Their salary need not be the same as that received when they worked in the office.

City salary, village salary

It is often said, and may partially be true, that in the cities you earn more working in the same position. The higher the cost, theoretically, the higher the salary. When teleworking comes into play, you no longer have to work and reside near your company, so you could move to cheaper areas and, in theory, save on the costs of a large city.

A practice that would not work on Facebook and companies that apply a similar approach. As explained by Mark Zuckerberg in recent days, in the company they are going to allow certain employees to telework full time and move if they wish, although they will have to notify them of their intentions before January 1, 2021. The reason? The adjustment of the salary.

If it is an area with lower prices and taxes, it is foreseeable that there will be a cut in the amount that the same worker would receive for working in the offices

Depending on the chosen place, the salary will change according to the cost of living of the new chosen location. If it is an area with lower prices and taxes, it is foreseeable that there will be a cut in the amount that the same worker would receive for working in the Facebook offices in the Californian city of Menlo Park. An enclave that is part of the San Francisco Bay Area, a mecca for tech jobs, higher wages, and consequent rents.

This criterion adopted by Facebook represents a third change in its policies regarding office work. As they recall from Xataka, the company rewarded employees who moved to live closer to the corporate headquarters with US $ 10,000. Prefer to teleworking, however, is beginning to be a trend in the big tech companies as evidenced by ads made by companies like Twitter or Shopify.