Last part of James Bond, Disney blockbusters, Sony feature films … The list of films whose release has been suspended or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic is long. But according to James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and Suicide Squad 2 will be released in due time.

The filmmaker answered questions from fans on Twitter on Sunday evening. The opportunity for him to ensure that the next part of Suicide Squad, produced by Warner Bros. and DC Comics, was still scheduled for August 6, 2021 (in the United States).

“Right now there is no reason to change the release date for The Suicide Squad. We are ahead of our schedule. We were extremely fortunate to finish filming, and set up movie theaters editing with us before quarantine, thanks to a post-production team and a proactive studio, “he said.

Asked by a surfer about the Guardians of the Galaxy 3, the director assured that the organization around the film was always the same as before the coronavirus.

Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine. https://t.co/URRFXX58r3 – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus. https://t.co/cVHe31gtPQ – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

Many blockbusters reported

Fired by Disney in 2018 after old scabrous “indefensible” tweets resurfaced, James Gunn had finally been rehired by the American studio to direct the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy. He had meanwhile been poached by competitor from Marvel, DC, to write and direct the sequel to Suicide Squad.

Marvel and Disney recently announced the postponement of several blokbusters. Black Widow, a spin-off devoted to the character played by Scarlett Johansson, was postponed until November 6. The Eternals, announced for this date, will finally be released on February 12, 2021. The Doctor Strange sequel will unveil its mysteries on November 5, 2021. Thor 4, still with Chris Hemsworth, is postponed to February 18, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 as of July 8, 2022.