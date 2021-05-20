their populations drop 37%

05/20/2021 at 11:24 AM CEST

Today, May 20, World Bee Day is celebrated, an event that serves to remember the importance of pollinating animals for the maintenance of the world’s ecological balance. These insects are facing a significant decline, motivated by various causes, which also endangers the production of food for humans. The Government has announced a new system to monitor the development of populations of pollinators in Spain.

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge is preparing a new pollinator monitoring system in Spain, coherent with the system being implemented by the European Union. This tool will improve knowledge about the conservation status and trends of pollinating species, as well as improve knowledge about the factors that threaten their recovery.

The information that will be generated through this new tracking system It will be essential to carry out the national strategy for the conservation of pollinators, which will allow the adoption of adequate measures for the recovery of their populations and the maintenance of the important environmental services that these species provide to our society and economy.

There is evidence of the decline of pollinators worldwide, as reflected in the report of the Intergovernmental Scientific-normative Platform on Biological Diversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) of 2016, on pollinators, pollination and food production.

This report warns that in Europe 9% of bees and butterflies are threatened and that populations decrease 37% in the case of bees and 31% for butterflies.

Major threats include land use change, intensive management of agriculture and pesticide use, environmental pollution, invasive alien species, pathogens and climate change.

In a context like this it is of great importance to remember the role that pollinators play in our ecosystems. For this reason, World Bee Day serves to raise awareness about the importance of bees and other pollinators, as well as the threats they face and their contribution to sustainable development.

The May 20 Election to celebrate this anniversary is due to the anniversary of the birth of Anton Janša who, in the 18th century, was a pioneer of modern beekeeping in Slovenia, where beekeeping is an important agricultural activity with a long tradition.

Zoopollination plays a vital role as a regulating ecosystem service for nature. Globally, almost 90% of wild flower plant species depend, at least partially, on pollen transfer by animals.

In Europe, around 84% of cultivated species and 78% of wild species depend, at least in part, on animal pollination.

This highlights the transcendental role of these species in guaranteeing human food.

In September 2020, the National Strategy for the Conservation of Pollinators was approved, in compliance with the commitments made by Spain as a member of the International Coalition for the Conservation of Pollinators and in line with the EU Initiative on Pollinators. In addition, the commitments of the new EU Biodiversity Strategy to 2030 and the EU Farm-to-Table Strategy were incorporated.

The role of bees

Bees are extremely sociable insects that They live in colonies that are established in the form of swarms and in which they are organized in a strict hierarchy of three social ranks: the queen bee, the drones and the worker bees.

They inhabit every continent on Earth except Antarctica, and it is one of the oldest insects, which is known to have populated our planet for more than 30 million years. More than 20,000 different subspecies of bees are known, divided into 7 recognized families.

Bees are the pollinating insects par excellence and they have an essential function for the balance of nature, since actively contribute to the survival of many plant species that reproduce thanks to the transport of pollen carried out by these small animals when they feed on the nectar of flowers.

Many of these plants are used by humans to produce some of our food. They live an average of five years and do not measure more than 1.5 centimeters, according to National Geographic

With regard to the dissemination and awareness of pollinators, MITECO has participated, together with European, regional and local institutions, in the temporary exhibition of the Museum of Natural Sciences of Barcelona: «More than bees. Pollinators and flowers, life at stake », which can be visited until October 2021.

On the occasion of the celebration of World Bee Day, MITECO collaborates in the dissemination of ‘Pollinator Park’ (Pollinator Park), an initiative presented on March 23 by the European Commission and which is presented today in Spanish.

It is a dystopian virtual reality experience featuring a world without pollinators, to raise awareness of the alarming decline of pollinators and mobilize global action to address it.

Causes of the decline in Spain

On the other hand, the president of the Spanish Association of Beekeepers (AEA), Mario F. Navarro, explained to Efe that the predominance of monoculture, the consequent lack of biodiversity and the use of products in agriculture that are harmful to these insects are some of the causes of this decline; However, for Navarro, the greatest cause has been and is the presence of the Varroa destructor, an invasive mite arrived from Asia that “kills the hives when autumn arrives & rdquor ;.

The president of the AEA has assured that “The bee has suffered a pandemic for 20 years & rdquor;, to which he has denounced a “total abandonment & rdquor; Due to the lack of research, both public and private, which causes beekeepers not to have enough products with which to deal with the plague and the loss of thousands of specimens each year.

The lack of generational change is another of the relevant problems in the opinion of this beekeeper living in the Alpujarra, Madrid by birth and a lawyer by profession, who has described beekeeping as a “future trade & rdquor; for all those people who want to live in the country.

To solve all these problems, the AEA has propose several lines of action: from introducing beekeeping in primary education or honey in school canteens, to fighting “fraud & rdquor; in the sale of this product; but, above all, they seek to achieve professionalization in the sector through the creation of specific professional training.

It may interest you: The health of the planet, on the wings of a bee