their new system kills the tracking pixel of our emails

On Monday Apple announced at WWDC the arrival of the so-called Mail Privacy Protection, a feature that will allow to significantly limit the amount of data that the companies that send us emails collect about us.

The famous “invisible pixels” or tracking pixels of these emails are vital for creators of newsletters and advertisers, but in Apple’s Mail application it will now be possible to disable the operation of that system. The consequences are notable for those who use email as a system for collecting user data.

Tracking pixels become irrelevant

As Apple explains in its press room, the Mail Privacy Protection feature – which will be activated by default, important – will be part of the native Mail application that is available as standard on iOS, iPadOS or macOS. This option “prevents senders from using invisible pixels to collect user information“.

iOS 15: First launch of Mail app. pic.twitter.com/W4ewu9XFCk – Ryan Jones (@rjonesy) June 7, 2021

Thus, those who send those emails they will not be able to use those tracking pixels to know if the user has opened the mail or not, but also the user’s IP address will be masked to prevent it from being associated with their online activity or being used to determine their location.

This new mechanism from Apple to protect the privacy of users is quite a stab for advertisers who used the mail as a way to send advertising to users. Those tracking pixels were vital to sustaining your metrics and figuring out open rates for example., that is, what percentage of the users who received those emails opened them.

This metric is essential for advertisers but also for that business that has awakened around newsletters. Many are the journalists and media that have set up their own newsletter to achieve income through advertising campaigns: with the data collected they could take the pulse of their audience and to know if the topics covered in those emails were relevant or not.

Most people probably don’t know that those invisible tracking pixels exist, but the behavior of many will surely be analogous which occurred with the arrival of the App Tracking Transparency option in iOS 14.5.

Privacy protection in Mail is a setting that’s pre-selected. Don’t really see anyone turning that off. pic.twitter.com/noOrzwIdJk – 𝔸𝕃𝔼𝕏 (@alexcwilliams) June 7, 2021

This option prevents applications such as Facebook from monitoring our activity in their application but also on other websites. In the United States, 96% of users activated this option to block this monitoring, and it is to be expected that a very high percentage will also leave the Mail Privacy Protection option activated (which is enabled by default) in your Mail application on your devices.

As stated in Nieman Lab, the new feature “is another sign that Apple’s war on targeted advertising is not just going to dust Facebook. They’re also going for you, Substack“Indeed, this will probably be one of the major losers of this measure along with rivals such as Revue —which we use for example for our Xatakaletter— and other developments for the creation and management of newsletters.

An especially pressing problem in the United States

The problem is especially acute in the United States, where Apple’s market share is notable, especially in terms of smartphones. There iOS has 58% market share according to StatCounter GlobalStats, while macOS has “only” 27%.

Those percentages remarkably much globally: iOS has just over 26% market share while macOS is close to 16%. In many parts of the world, people do not access email with Mail on their iPhone or Mac: access Gmail or Outlook (for example), which do not have this privacy protection mechanism.

However, in the case of the United States, where the newsletter business is more developed, the impact is overwhelming. A Litmus study from May 2021 revealed that 93.5% of all emails opened on mobiles in the United States come from iPhones, while on the desktop that percentage rose to 58.4%, something curious considering that the macOS quota is not that high: it is as if people with Windows machines did not open emails from their computer and did it from their iPhones .

Critics of ad models based on tracking pixels celebrated Apple’s decision. Alex Kantrowitz, who writes a newsletter called Big Technology, confessed on Platformer that “the ad industry has become addicted to trackingKantrowitz also displays advertising, but sells it based on surveys that its users fill out, not on data collected by tracking pixels.

This measure, of course, is not only going to protect the privacy of users and thus strengthen Apple’s (debatable) discourse on the matter. As the journalist Casey Newton explained in his analysis in the aforementioned Platformer, there is one more consequence: those who want to create a newsletter aimed at iOS or macOS users will be able to continue doing so … as long as they checkout in the App Store, where Apple forces developers with its famous rate of up to 30% during the first year of these subscriptions.

here’s a video from Apple explaining in-detail how their upcoming “Mail Privacy Protection” feature works tl; dr – email open rates & tracking data will continue their descent into irrelevancy pic.twitter.com/bBjg6dvILw – Dame.eth (@jacksondame) June 8, 2021

The truth is that as the official Apple video explains explaining this feature, open rates will turn (at least in the US) into something of no informational value– All emails sent to Apple Mail users will appear as if they were opened, whether or not those users actually opened them.

Some analysts call this system “lazy” by Apple: it hurts the big media, but they have more resources to get out of the way. It is the small publishers and newsletter creators who will be most clearly affected.

In both cases, the creators of these newsletters they will have to adapt and look for other models that will nevertheless prevent them from having clear access to those metrics that until now have made it possible to know whether or not their audiences were interested in the emails that those creators sent.