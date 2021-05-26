their new smartphones are named after superheroes

The development names of the new Nokia phones will continue to nod to the Marvel universe.

After announcing the delay of Android 11 for some of its mobiles, the truth is that Nokia seems to want to return to the media arena after the departure of Juho Sarvikas, the company’s former Chief Product Officer, who had cast doubt on its future.

Not surprisingly, it seems that Sarvikas was the architect of all Nokia products since 2019 use development code names from the Marvel universe, as a tribute and thanks to Stan Lee after his death in 2018, something that will continue to happen although Juho is not in charge of Nokia.

And it seems that, as confirmed by the NokiaMob colleagues, everything indicates that the nomenclature of the next mobiles of the European firm will change to show us new Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 as his first creations of this course 2021.

Nokia delays its plans with Android 11: here is its new ‘roadmap’ of updates

In fact, it is that the code name of the Nokia X20 would be Quicksilver, Meanwhile he Nokia X10 is called Scarlet Witch, names both linked to Stan Lee and Marvel.

They therefore follow in the wake of a Nokia 8.3 5G known as BabyGroot or the Nokia 3.4 called DrStrange, and anticipate the Nokia G20 with Rogue code, from X-Men, and to Nokia G10 called Ronin, from The Avengers, coming soon.

So it appears that the Espoo-based manufacturer will continue to pay the tribute that Juho Sarvikas had devised both Stan Lee and the Marvel Universe, although for now it remains to be known the code names of the new Nokia C series.

And if you want decrypt development codenames that practically all mobile phones on the market have, including yours, you can use applications such as CPUz or DeviceInfo that dig into the guts of software and hardware to show you this data Also including license plate information and others.

What is yours called? My Galaxy Z Fold2 is codenamed ‘Winner 2’ …

What are the best Nokia phones of 2021? Shopping guide

Related topics: Phones, Nokia

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all